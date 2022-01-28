Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee bag lead roles in upcoming thriller drama Gyeongseong Creature

Popular South Korean drama stars Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee have been confirmed to play the lead roles in an upcoming drama, Gyeongseong Creature. Initial reports last year speculated that the two actors were in talks to play the leads in the drama.

On January 27, 2022, Star News confirmed their participation in the project. The filming for this thriller drama, which will premiere in 2023, has already begun.

Commenting on the news, actor Park Seo-joon mentioned:

"I am very interested in the historical backdrop of Gyeongseong. I found a project with that setting, and I am excited and happy to work with an incredible writer, director, and staff members. I will now work hard to portray Jang Tae Sang as an actor."

Meanwhile, rising star Han So-hee commented:

"I am honoured to show a new side of myself through Gyeongseong Creature, which is filled with diverse and various stories like Chae Ok who appears tough on the outside but has a warm heart. In order to live up to the great expectations and interests, I will work hard to impress by preparing more diligently."

Netizens expressed excitement over Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee pairing

Upon hearing the news, netizens expressed shock and disbelief. They're excited to see how this new pair will look together on screen.

Some netizens shared even memes that expressed their disbelief at this new on-screen pairing.

Adya⁷⁺⁺ @Adyaa2904 PARK SEO JOON AND HAN SO HEE

AM I DREAMING?!?! SOMEONE PINCH ME PARK SEO JOON AND HAN SO HEEAM I DREAMING?!?! SOMEONE PINCH ME https://t.co/xAPjxEMBZV

kdrama fairy @kdramafairy Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, and Wi Ha Jun in one drama I CANT Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, and Wi Ha Jun in one drama I CANT https://t.co/vdAjVkzJ18

Netizens expressed how proud they felt to see the actress Han So-hee work alongside various talented stars.

Dani💋@InASubBubble @InASubBubble 🏼 🏼 not to mention her costars so far

Ahn Bo-hyun, Song Kang & now Park Seo Joon she’s doing well for herself in the chemistry department 🏼 🏼 twitter.com/kdramacasting/… K-Drama Casting @kdramacasting



Broadcast in 2023. #ParkSeoJoon and #HanSoHee confirmed to lead tvN drama < #GyeongseongCreature >, a critcher thriller in the spring of 1945, two young people, whose survival was everything, confront a monster born above greed.Broadcast in 2023. #ParkSeoJoon and #HanSoHee confirmed to lead tvN drama <#GyeongseongCreature>, a critcher thriller in the spring of 1945, two young people, whose survival was everything, confront a monster born above greed.Broadcast in 2023. https://t.co/8PMzJNL8EH #HanSoHee is putting in the work, she’s got drama after drama🏼 not to mention her costars so farAhn Bo-hyun, Song Kang & now Park Seo Joon she’s doing well for herself in the chemistry department #HanSoHee is putting in the work, she’s got drama after drama👏🏼👏🏼 not to mention her costars so far Ahn Bo-hyun, Song Kang & now Park Seo Joon she’s doing well for herself in the chemistry department👏🏼👏🏼 twitter.com/kdramacasting/…

mai⁷ misses BTS :( @mailoveseokjin Han So Hee currently working with Park Hyung Sik. Preciously worked with Song Kang. Next project with Park Seo Joon. Giiiiiiiirl who did you save in your previous life Han So Hee currently working with Park Hyung Sik. Preciously worked with Song Kang. Next project with Park Seo Joon. Giiiiiiiirl who did you save in your previous life

Introducing Park Seo-joon & Han So-hee in Gyeongseong Creature

The upcoming drama, set in 1945, revolves around Jang Tae-san (Park Seo-joon), a wealthy, insightful, and sociable man from Bukchon, and Yoon Chae-ok (Han So-hee). She is a skilled fighter, who knows her way around guns, knives, and machinery, and investigates missing people. The plot follows the story of two adults who fight for survival by battling a mysterious creature born out of greed.

Drama viewers are excited to see the chemistry between the two stars, especially after seeing them in various other projects.

Seo-joon is known for his roles in popular dramas, She Was Pretty (2015), Hwarang (2016-2017), Fight for My Way (2017), What's Wrong Secretary Kim (2018), Iteawon Class (2020) and more.

So-hee, on the other hand, is known for her roles in hit dramas, The World of the Married (2020), Nevertheless (2021), My Name (2021) and more.

