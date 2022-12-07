Park Seo-joon is reportedly set to essay the role of Carol Danvers' husband Prince Yan in The Marvels

On December 5, it was reported that Park Seo-joon is set to essay the role of Prince Yan, Carol Danvers' husband in the upcoming American superhero film, The Marvels.

His character is said to be the leader of a musical planet, where everyone is supposed to sing to communicate with one another. Carol Danvers, better known as Captain Marvel, is played by Brie Larson.

He's playing a character called Prince Yan, a leader of a musical planet where everyone has to sing to communicate.



The Marvels is a much-awaited upcoming American superhero film, and is a sequel to the 2019 film, Captain Marvel. The film features Samuel L. Jackson, Iman Vellani, Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and many other notable actors. Penned by Gene Colan and Roy Thomas, the film is directed by Nia DaCosta.

Marvel Studios is behind the production of the film and Walt Disney Motion Pictures is responsible for the distribution of the film worldwide.

Park Seo-joon’s hollywood debut has caused a stir among fans

Fans are eagerly waiting for Park Seo-joon to embark on his journey in Hollywood. As soon as the news was revealed, many netizens took to social media to discuss the importance of his role in The Marvels.

Many fans are also saying that they want more screen time for the actor, while some are guessing it is just the beginning of his journey in Hollywood. Those who watch both Korean dramas and Marvel films are extra excited as they will be watching their favorites together.

He's playing a character called Prince Yan, a leader of a musical planet where everyone has to sing to communicate.



Know more about actor Park Seo-joon

Park Seo-joon is one of the most highly acclaimed actors in South Korea. He rose to fame after starring in the 2017 rom-com, Fight For My Way. Following that, he became a Hallyu star for his role in the international hit drama, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, where fans loved his chemistry with actress Park Min-young.

Several Korean media outlets have nicknamed him the "master of romantic comedy" for his versatile roles in K-dramas.

Park Seo-joon has also appeared as the lead in some other notable dramas like She Was Pretty, Kill Me, Heal Me, Hwarang, and Itaewon Class.

He is all set to make his drama comeback with the upcoming thriller series, Gyeongseong Creature. The ten-episode drama is set to premiere in 2023. He will be joined by Han Soo-hee in the drama.

The Marvels is scheduled for release on July 18, 2023 in the United States.

