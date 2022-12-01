Park Seo-joon's highly anticipated film The Marvels to release in July 2023

Park Seo-joon's much-awaited Hollywood debut has got a confirmed release date. The Marvels, the highly anticipated Park Seo-joon starrer film is eyeing a release for next summer. The Disney Content Showcase took place on November 30 at Singapore's Marina Bay Sands. The showcase revealed Asia-Pacific original content that will be released in theaters and on streaming services next year as part of Walt Disney's 100th-anniversary celebration.

Annyeong Oppa @TheAnnyeongOppa PARK SEO JOON IN THE MARVELS! 🦸‍♂️



South Korean actor Park Seo Joon officially joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he will be part of the cast of ‘The Marvels.’



It is slated for a July 2023 premiere. This will be the actor’s maiden Hollywood debut. PARK SEO JOON IN THE MARVELS! 🦸‍♂️South Korean actor Park Seo Joon officially joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he will be part of the cast of ‘The Marvels.’It is slated for a July 2023 premiere. This will be the actor’s maiden Hollywood debut. https://t.co/NkrhUZ3wEZ

The upcoming film The Marvels was also on the list, which piqued the interest of all Park Seo-joon fans. Luke Kang, president of The Walt Disney Company's Asia-Pacific region, proudly announced the impressive upcoming titles and added:

“This is a meaningful event to reveal the APAC regional content in 2023.”

Other titles to be released under Marvel Studios next year include Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (to be released on February 17, 2023), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and The Marvels.

Park Seo-joon first Hollywood feature, The Marvels, to release in July 2023

K-Drama Menfess @kdrama_menfess



️ watchmenID •kdm• park seo joon’s upcoming marvel movie, The Marvels️ watchmenID •kdm• park seo joon’s upcoming marvel movie, The Marvels ⚡️©️ watchmenID https://t.co/E1SKpMtsz3

Sequel to the hit movie Captain Marvel, The Marvels includes a star-studded cast including Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, Samuel L. Jackson, alongside Park Seo-joon.

While details about Park's character are under wraps right now, some speculations claim that he will take on the role of Madeus Cho, a Korean-American teen hero. Earlier, it was stated that the What's Wrong With Secretary Kim actor will play Noh-Varr, a fictional superhero created by writer Grant Morrison and artist J.G. Jones.

Regardless, more updates regarding his role are yet to be shared by MCU and the actor. However, fans are celebrating on social media as they will get to see the Korean actor in a new light and in the MCU Universe.

The 33-year-old actor now joins Claudia Kim and Ma Dong-seok as the third Korean actor to star in a Marvel movie. Kim was featured in Avengers: Age of Ultron, whereas Ma was seen in the 2021 film Eternals.

Park Seo-joon, known for his masterful chemistry onscreen and powerful acting, is one of the most famous actors in the South Korean Entertainment industry. With successful K-dramas such as Itaewon Class, She Was Pretty, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, Fight For My Way, Hwarang, and more, the actor has successfully attracted a million fans.

Besides The Marvels, he will also be seen in two more upcoming films: Dream and Concrete Utopia.

Although K-dramas are now a global affair, his entry into Hollywood will definitely increase the size of his fandom. Moreover, it will be thrilling for the already exciting fans to watch his chemistry with western artists.

Poll : 0 votes