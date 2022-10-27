“Don’t undermine my value”: Park Seo-joon dishes on his iconic line from Itaewon Class in new pictorial for Elle Korea

Park Seo-joon revisited his iconic line from the hit K-drama Itaewon Class in his recent pictorial interview with Elle Korea.

When asked which line from any of his dramas is his favorite, the talented actor chose Itaewon Class, a story about an underdog's rise to the top. When quizzed about his favorite line from Itaewon Class, he said:

‘‘Don’t determine my value. My life is just starting and I’m going to live while accomplishing everything I want.”

Itaewon Class is a drama about ambitions, rags to riches, and an underdog's victory over the rich and corrupt, starring Park Seo-joon, Ahn Bo-hyun, Kim Da-mi, Kwon Nara, and Yoon Jae-myung, among others.

In the drama, Park Seo-joon plays the morally upright Park Sae-royi, who loses everything to Jangga Group's father and son duo. He vows to avenge their wrongdoing by becoming even bigger and wealthier than them.

He opens Danbam, a modest eatery in Itaewon, a popular neighborhood in Korea, to compete against Jangga’s food business, thus setting up their downfall against his rise.

Park Seo-joon revealed that his iconic dialogue from Itaewon Class has inspired him personally

Park Seo-joon explained that the aforementioned iconic dialogue from Itaewon Class is almost like his life mantra.

He explained that everyone faces different challenges in their lives, but it is important to live life to the fullest while overcoming any obstacles and achieving what one truly desires. The South Korean star admitted that these lines moved him deeply and that he delivered them with sincerity as he truly believed in them.

The Kill Me actor also hopes that the lines have had an impact on his fans and that they have drawn inspiration from it, before speaking about a variety of topics, including his appearance on Youth MT in Elle Korea's upcoming 30th anniversary issue, where he is one of their six cover models.

For the unversed, Park Seo-joon reunited with his Itaewon Class cast members (Ahn Bo-hyun, Kwon Nara and Kim Da-mi) on the variety show Young Actors’ Retreat or Youth MT.

Youth MT is a fun variety show created by Korean PD Kim Seong-yoon that features actors and cast members from his three popular dramas, Itaewon Class, The Sound of Magic, and Love in the Moonlight.

The eight-part variety show featured actors from each drama playing games and travelling together.

In his Elle Korea interview, he revealed he enjoyed watching the show when it aired and laughed a lot, reminded of all the fun memories he made while filming it. Naturally, fans were happy to see the actor reunite with his Itaewon Class cast members and took to social media to react.

The actors were seen cooking and serving guests at an eatery in one of the episodes, with fans commenting that the visuals of the Hallyu star in the kitchen reminded them of his character in Itaewon Class.

Park Seo-joon reunited with bestie BTS’ V on a golf outing

The Itaewon Class star recently reunited with one of his closest friends BTS’ V on a golf outing recently. They were joined by another friend of theirs, golfer Daniella Kang.

In the photo, they can be seen smiling joyfully while riding the golf cart making a “V” sign. The trio enjoyed a fun golf session together, with the BTS member currently on a break from group activities.

Fans also noticed that BTS' V had named his golf bag "Yeontan" after his dog, and it had a picture of him on it. They are also pleased to see the two Korean stars maintain their friendship so beautifully after all these years in such a difficult industry as entertainment.

In other news, the Hallyu star recently wrapped his sports movie Dream alongside IU and his upcoming action-thriller series Gyeongseong Creature, also known as K Project with Han So-hee.

Both the projects are slated to be released sometime next year.

