Park Seo-joon, Hwang In-yeop, Ji Chang-wook and more confirmed for a new variety show “Youth MT”

The crème de la crème of the South Korean entertainment industry has been confirmed for the new TVING original reality series Youth MT.

Youth MT is a new variety show featuring the reunion of actors from past hit K-dramas like Love in the Moonlight, Itaewon Class, and The Sound of Magic.

The actors who were cast by producing director (PD) Kim Sung-yoon’s three dramas will reunite and embark on a refreshing retreat.

Park Seo-joon, Ahn Bo-hyun, Kwon Nara, Ryu Kyung-soo, and Lee Joo-young of the inspirational 2020 K-drama Itaewon Class will be joining the lineup of actors meeting for this variety show. Notably, Kim Da-mi will not be present for this reunion.

Since the Danbam team will be meeting their rival Jangga group, fans can expect some fireworks to explode.

The cast of Love in the Moonlight, Park Bo-gum, Kim Yoo-jung, B1A4’s Jinyoung, Chae Soo-bin, and Kwak Dong-yeon will reunite on Youth MT six years after the series originally aired on KBS.

Ji Chang-wook, Choi Sung-eun, Hwang In-yeop, Ji Hye-won, and Kim Bo-yoon of the recent fantasy musical drama The Sound of Magic will also join the cast of the variety show, building anticipation to see such a star-studded lineup of actors together in one frame.

Youth MT is a recreational variety show featuring South Korea’s top actors like Park Seo-joon, Park Bo-gum, Ahn Bo-hyun and more

“MT” in Youth MT stands for “membership training” where the confirmed cast members will go on a retreat where people hang out, play games, and take time to bond with one another.

Viewers can highly anticipate the chemistry and camaraderie of the cast members from these three landmark K-dramas of various genres released in different years.

Itaewon Class was released in 2020, Love in the Moonlight was released in 2016 and The Sound of Magic, the latest drama in the lineup, was released earlier this year in May.

In addition to PD Kim Sung-yoon, who will be planning the show, writer Ji Hyun-sook of popular variety shows Unexpected Business and 2 Days & 1 Night Season 3 and PD Jung Jong-chan of Ask Us Anything and Liberation Town will also join the production team for Youth MT.

Naturally, fans are very excited about the prospect of their favorite K-drama stars reuniting under the same roof, and have taken to Twitter to express their excitement at watching the new variety show.

My L💜v3L33 @MY_LoveLee will be reunited in a variety show called Youth MT and it definitely makes my



scheduled for broadcast this September 2022 🥰



#KimYooJung X #ParkBoGum My Celine love & my #Celine boywill be reunited in a variety show called Youth MT and it definitely makes my #BoYoo heart feel so good 🥰 #YouthMT scheduled for broadcast this September 2022 🥰 My Celine love & my #Celine boy ☺️ will be reunited in a variety show called Youth MT and it definitely makes my #BoYoo heart feel so good 🥰💕💜#YouthMT scheduled for broadcast this September 2022 🥰#KimYooJung X #ParkBoGum https://t.co/2xZvnQvQmL

Pia24711 @pia24711 WOAHHHH..

LOVE IN THE MOONLIGHT REUNION..

PD KimSungYoon was able to get them back for the variety show..

Youth MT will premiere this September... WOAHHHH..LOVE IN THE MOONLIGHT REUNION..PD KimSungYoon was able to get them back for the variety show..Youth MT will premiere this September... https://t.co/axM2WDdqNc

Youth MT will premiere in September. Details about the date of release are not known at this point.

Apart from the variety show, the popular K-drama actors are busy with their future acting projects, brand endorsements, and future commitments.

Park Bo-gum recently attended CELINE’s Paris Fashion Week along side BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Lisa.

Park Seo-joon will be acting alongside actress Han So-hee in Gyeongseong Creature and will also be starring in the sports film Dream alongside actor-idol IU.

Hwang In-yeop and Ahn Bo-hyun are currently starring in the ongoing Why Her? and Yumi’s Cells 2.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far