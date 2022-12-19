ARMYs rejoice as Jin becomes the only soloist to be nominated at the 12th Circle Chart Music Awards in the Artist of the Year-Physical Album category

On December 17, the upcoming Circle Chart Music Awards officially announced its first batch of nominees. Among them was BTS’ Jin, who has been nominated in two categories, the first being Artist of the Year- Album Physicals (4Q) for his English single The Astronaut.

The idol is now the only soloist to be nominated along with other K-pop groups in the said category.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR - Global Digital (October)

ARTIST OF THE YEAR - Physical Album (4Q)



Congratulations Jin for being nominated in two categories at the 12th Circle Chart Music Awards!

Secondly, Jin has been nominated for the Artist of the Year in Global Digital (October) category, along with other groups. Jin’s English single The Astronaut is competing against full-length albums of other groups. However, there will be no voting for the above mentioned categories.

The Circle Charts Music Awards are scheduled to be held on February 18, 2023.

Jin is the second best-selling K-pop soloist in the Circle Award’s history, ARMYs rejoice on Twitter

Jin’s debut single The Astronaut became a global phenomenon as soon as it was out. The song broke many records and extended the popularity of the idol globally. The idol soon became the second best-selling K-pop soloist in the history of the Circle Chart Music Awards.

The Astronaut by Jin

- fastest solo song by korean soloist to sell 100,000 units in the US (19 days)

- fastest soloist album to pass 1 million sales in gaon history (16 days)

The Astronaut became the fastest solo song to sell more than 100,000 units in the US in less than 19 days, as recorded by Circle’s Chart. The solo song also became the fastest soloist album to pass over one million sales in less than 16 days as recorded in the Circle’s Chart history. It has been certified as a 1x Million Seller on Circle’s chart.

EXO’s Baekhyun and singer Lim Young-woong previously held the record of becoming the best-selling K-pop soloist.

The BTS member has been nominated alongside the groups BLACKPINK, GIDLE, NCT127, and StrayKids in the Artist of the Year- Physical Album (4Q) category. On the other hand, he is nominated amongst GIDLE, LE SSERAFIM, SELGUI, and Straykids in the Artist of the Year- Glocal Digital (October) Category.

The BTS member also created the milestone of becoming the only Korean soloist to chart on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales Chart with two of his solo songs, The Astronaut and Yours from K-drama Jirisan.

As soon as the nomination list was out, ARMYs, as expected, could not contain their excitement and shared their different reactions on Twitter. Check out some of these tweets below:

Jin did that with a single album having one song and only two versions



Jin is the only soloist in the list of nominees for "Artist of the Year" Physical Album (4Q) and the Astronaut is the only single album in the list

Jin is the only solo act to be nominated at the 12th Circle Chart Music Awards for both Digital Category (October) and Physical Category (4Q). He is also the only soloist to be nominated in Physical Category. Congratulations Jin and The Astronaut already!

Jin is the only solo act to be nominated at the 12th Circle Chart Music Awards for both Digital Category (October) and Physical Category (4Q). He is also the only soloist to be nominated in Physical Category.

KIM SEOKJIN THE ONLY SOLOIST NOMINATED



"Nxde" by (G)I-DLE

"ANTIFRAGILE" by LE SSERAFIM

"CASE 143" by Stray Kids

"28 Reasons" by SEULGI

"The Astronaut" by JIN

Latest updates about Jin’s enlistment

On December 13, Jin enlisted in the military and his fans emotionally bade goodbye to him. Later that day, it was confirmed that all BTS members were there at the training center to bid him adieu. Following an emotional farewell, BANGTANTV uploaded a video to YouTube on December 15 where BTS members were seen caressing the idol and tenderly touching him.

The members also uploaded an OT7 selca, where all of them can be seen lined up together in the first picture, whereas in the second picture, they are touching the idol's head.

Reportedly, Jin and Jungkook have been the closest all along these years and throughout the YouTube video, the latter was silent, showcasing his grief while bidding goodbye to his Hyung.

The Astronaut singer recently became the only BTS member and soloist to be honored with a Gold Certification by the Recording Industry Association of Japan for selling over 100,000 units of his single The Astronaut.

