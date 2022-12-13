“This is your curtain call”: BTS’ Jin bids ARMYs farewell with a cheeky reference to League of Legends

BTS’ Jin officially enlisted in the military on December 13 to fulfill his duties as a South Korean national.

However, he did not forget to post a goodbye message for the group’s beloved fandom ARMYs on Weverse, with a cheeky reference to his favorite League of Legends.

미니융⁷ 🧸 @miiniyoongs



now it’s the curtain call



(wanted to try it when i enlist)

(lines/dialogue of game character ‘jin’) [221213 Jin Weverse Moment]now it’s the curtain call(wanted to try it when i enlist)(lines/dialogue of game character ‘jin’) [221213 Jin Weverse Moment]🐹 now it’s the curtain call(wanted to try it when i enlist)(lines/dialogue of game character ‘jin’) https://t.co/zvFFjjtvmj

BTS’ Jin wrote “This is your curtain call,” notably a witty reference to the League of Legends character’s signature ability “Curtain call”. He confessed that he always wanted to say this, as this is what the character named “Jhin” says as well in League of Legends.

ARMYs took over social media to post their own farewell messages for The Astronaut singer, with their posts currently taking over Worldwide Twitter trends having the hashtags “Seokjinnie,” “Until we meet again,” and “BTSJIN.”

ARMYs take over Worldwide Twitter trends as they bid BTS’ Jin farewell with heartwarming messages

Ever since BTS’ Jin revealed his buzzcut look for military enlistment, ARMYs have been camping on Twitter, posting heartwarming messages and videos for The Astronaut singer.

The K-pop idol currently occupies the top 5 spots on Worldwide Twitter trends with his name trending. He also trended on the Korean site NAVER at number two and on online forums Nate Pann and TheQoo, which was flooded with fans discussing how handsome he looks and wishing him all the best for his conscription.

Jin's solo songs are also charting high on the music charts again, with ARMYs even hosting an online listening party to mark Jin’s enlistment into the military.

Fans also pointed out how his farewell message was such a signature Jin-style message, as the idol is said to be a huge fan of online games, particularly League of Legends.

sara⁷ || indigo 🌊 (slow) @KOOTIPES @eternalhyyh this is so seokjin of him and I love him so much. even without trying to hard, he always makes us a little more happier and positive even in the worst situations, I love him immensely @eternalhyyh this is so seokjin of him and I love him so much. even without trying to hard, he always makes us a little more happier and positive even in the worst situations, I love him immensely 💜

💙 ᴮᴱ바다⁷ 💐 (SLOW) 💙 @eternalhyyh No matter what happens, he will always be Seokjin... and for him, for him I'll try to smile a little more and send him off with applauds No matter what happens, he will always be Seokjin... and for him, for him I'll try to smile a little more and send him off with applauds 😭 https://t.co/Zmh8Bz0anC

MAYCEE ⁷ 🐹🌜🧑‍🚀💙 @seokjinmylabsss kim seokjin will be back on june 12 2024 before tannies 11th anniversary kim seokjin will be back on june 12 2024 before tannies 11th anniversary 😭 https://t.co/CikFqqyqbB

⁷ | ia 🧑‍🚀 @seokjinedzone 13th December, last day of tannies being together until 2025, we'll wait here until then !! 13th December, last day of tannies being together until 2025, we'll wait here until then !! https://t.co/ZxX1dVLfLW

pao 🧑🏻‍🚀 @seokieats im crying new nickname unlocked karmys calling seokjinnie 애기 밤톨이네 that means baby chestnutim crying new nickname unlocked karmys calling seokjinnie 애기 밤톨이네 that means baby chestnut 😭😭 im crying new nickname unlocked https://t.co/nNyemFKzyJ

jimin's @lwttear #To_Jin our astronaut, our moon, our seokjinnie. I know how hard is this but we know it's going to be alright you're one of the bravest person I've known. May this winter is warmer and gentle to u :( we are going to miss you so bad god I already miss you. Please take care of + #To_Jin our astronaut, our moon, our seokjinnie. I know how hard is this but we know it's going to be alright you're one of the bravest person I've known. May this winter is warmer and gentle to u :( we are going to miss you so bad god I already miss you. Please take care of + https://t.co/ebazVDY9Sl

pery⁷🫐🦕 @kooadmirerr come back well and healthy, we will wait for u our seokjinnie come back well and healthy, we will wait for u our seokjinnie https://t.co/tasspIrawg

BTS’ enlistment had been a raging debate in South Korea for a couple of years now, debating heatedly over whether the boy group members should be given an exemption or not. A couple of months back, BTS’ Jin took it upon himself to cancel the postponement of his enlistment, revealing that he is ready to be called for enlistment anytime soon.

On October 28, he released his debut single album, The Astronaut, in collaboration with Coldplay, who co-wrote the song with him, did the instrumentals, and provided backing vocals as well. He also performed the song at Coldplay’s concert in Argentina.

In a live broadcast, BTS’ Jin revealed that his plans had changed a number of times and he finally settled on the idea to perform in front of ARMYs for their in-person concert in Busan and would release an album as a parting gift for fans.

Jin confirmed the news of his enlistment in November last week on Weverse, requesting fans to not visit him on-site as it may result in accidents and casualties. BIG HIT MUSIC also warned fans of illegal merchants selling goodies and tour packages in BTS’ name.

Local authorities in collaboration with HYBE have also tightened security around his enlistment, deploying police, task forces, and fire department.

BTS members went to see off their 'hyung' Jin at his military site

Jungkook loves Jimin @minggukieworld

hasta pronto nuestra lunita ‍🩹

Ya entró Seokjinnie :( fueron 6 camionetas negras y luego dos guardias de seguridad de traje caminaron de atrás, lo más probable es que los chicos lo acompañaban #SEOKJIN hasta pronto nuestra lunita‍🩹 Ya entró Seokjinnie :( fueron 6 camionetas negras y luego dos guardias de seguridad de traje caminaron de atrás, lo más probable es que los chicos lo acompañaban 😭💜#SEOKJIN hasta pronto nuestra lunita❤️‍🩹🌙https://t.co/WhyqM3cRR1

Jin entered new recruits’ training center at the 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon County, in Gyeonggi Province today. Media waiting across the street revealed that at around 1.45 pm KST, a fleet of black cars swiftly drove past the gates in line.

Although nobody was visible, ARMYs were convinced that the rest of the members went to see off their oldest 'hyung' for his enlistment. BTS' Jin will be discharged from the military on June 12, 2024, a day before the group celebrates their 11th debut anniversary.

Poll : 0 votes