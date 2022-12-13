“This is your curtain call”: BTS’ Jin bids ARMYs farewell with a cheeky reference to League of Legends

BTS’ Jin officially enlisted in the military on December 13 to fulfill his duties as a South Korean national.
However, he did not forget to post a goodbye message for the group’s beloved fandom ARMYs on Weverse, with a cheeky reference to his favorite League of Legends.
BTS’ Jin wrote “This is your curtain call,” notably a witty reference to the League of Legends character’s signature ability “Curtain call”. He confessed that he always wanted to say this, as this is what the character named “Jhin” says as well in League of Legends.
ARMYs took over social media to post their own farewell messages for The Astronaut singer, with their posts currently taking over Worldwide Twitter trends having the hashtags “Seokjinnie,” “Until we meet again,” and “BTSJIN.”
ARMYs take over Worldwide Twitter trends as they bid BTS’ Jin farewell with heartwarming messages
Ever since BTS’ Jin revealed his buzzcut look for military enlistment, ARMYs have been camping on Twitter, posting heartwarming messages and videos for The Astronaut singer.
The K-pop idol currently occupies the top 5 spots on Worldwide Twitter trends with his name trending. He also trended on the Korean site NAVER at number two and on online forums Nate Pann and TheQoo, which was flooded with fans discussing how handsome he looks and wishing him all the best for his conscription.
Jin's solo songs are also charting high on the music charts again, with ARMYs even hosting an online listening party to mark Jin’s enlistment into the military.
Fans also pointed out how his farewell message was such a signature Jin-style message, as the idol is said to be a huge fan of online games, particularly League of Legends.
BTS’ enlistment had been a raging debate in South Korea for a couple of years now, debating heatedly over whether the boy group members should be given an exemption or not. A couple of months back, BTS’ Jin took it upon himself to cancel the postponement of his enlistment, revealing that he is ready to be called for enlistment anytime soon.
On October 28, he released his debut single album, The Astronaut, in collaboration with Coldplay, who co-wrote the song with him, did the instrumentals, and provided backing vocals as well. He also performed the song at Coldplay’s concert in Argentina.
In a live broadcast, BTS’ Jin revealed that his plans had changed a number of times and he finally settled on the idea to perform in front of ARMYs for their in-person concert in Busan and would release an album as a parting gift for fans.
Jin confirmed the news of his enlistment in November last week on Weverse, requesting fans to not visit him on-site as it may result in accidents and casualties. BIG HIT MUSIC also warned fans of illegal merchants selling goodies and tour packages in BTS’ name.
Local authorities in collaboration with HYBE have also tightened security around his enlistment, deploying police, task forces, and fire department.
BTS members went to see off their 'hyung' Jin at his military site
Jin entered new recruits’ training center at the 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon County, in Gyeonggi Province today. Media waiting across the street revealed that at around 1.45 pm KST, a fleet of black cars swiftly drove past the gates in line.
Although nobody was visible, ARMYs were convinced that the rest of the members went to see off their oldest 'hyung' for his enlistment. BTS' Jin will be discharged from the military on June 12, 2024, a day before the group celebrates their 11th debut anniversary.