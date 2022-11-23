Ottogi's Jin Ramen sells out due to BTS' Jin influential power and popularity

BTS' Jin's influential power and popularity has helped Ottogi's Jin Ramen sell out everywhere in South Korea and other parts of the world. Since the Ramen brand launched BTS' Jin as the advertising model for their Jin Ramen, sales for the Jin Ramen (Mild and Spicy variants) have skyrocketed, and the same has become a topic among K-netizens as well as BTS fans.

Ottogi worked hard to get the BTS vocalist on board as Jin Ramen's official model. After pursuing the idol relentlessly for years, The Astronaut singer finally agreed to become their endorsement model. As a representative figure for the brand, Jin has helped Ottogi become a popular name globally.

For Jin, Ottogi also created a special campaign. It reads:

"Jin is serious/sincere about music, and Jin Ramen is serious/sincere about taste!"

Previous models for Jin Ramen--all well-known and award-winning actors and sportsmen--have one thing in common. They are all famous for their 'clean' image. It's no surprise why Ottogi wanted the BTS member to advertise its product.

BTS' Jin helps in escalating Jin Ramen's sales after becoming it's official model

👨‍🚀Jiniya_TheAstronaut👩‍🚀 @Jiniya1204 + K media released global public opinon&data company Yougov's 2022 Best Brand Ranking results on 11/20. OTTOGI came in 3rd out of Top 10 in S. Korea following Samsung and Tylenol! And guess who has been eyeing on #Jin for thier flagship product Jin ramen model for all those yrs? K media released global public opinon&data company Yougov's 2022 Best Brand Ranking results on 11/20. OTTOGI came in 3rd out of Top 10 in S. Korea following Samsung and Tylenol! And guess who has been eyeing on #Jin for thier flagship product Jin ramen model for all those yrs?💥+ https://t.co/OoPl9xoWrB

Fans are loving the new Jin Ramen campaign, which features BTS' Jin. However, they are having a tough time getting their hands on these particular noodles since they are sold out in the nation. Thanks to Jin's influence, Ottogi has seen a massive rise in the sales of the Ramen variant.

According to netizens and multiple posts online, Jin Ramen is the star ramen in all marts, and rows are stocked with them only to be sold out by the end of the day.

ᵇᵃᵇʸ ᵐᶦˡᵏ ᶜᵃⁿᵈʸ⋆ @theksjs !!JINRAMEN EVERYWHERE!!



the way its displayed at so many places, sold out(which rarely happens) in many stores and on sites. we love jin ramen!

OTTOGI JIN RAMYUN

#JinXJinRamen #JinXOttogi !!JINRAMEN EVERYWHERE!!the way its displayed at so many places, sold out(which rarely happens) in many stores and on sites. we love jin ramen!OTTOGI JIN RAMYUN 진🍜 !!JINRAMEN EVERYWHERE!! the way its displayed at so many places, sold out(which rarely happens) in many stores and on sites. we love jin ramen!👀🍜OTTOGI JIN RAMYUN#JinXJinRamen #JinXOttogi https://t.co/YP2GqUrMQ9

BTS' Jin's magic did wonders for the collaboration, which immediately became a trending topic on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok, and grabbed everyone's attention.

Mu⁷ @130613fate why is Jin ramen sold out in 3 of the asian grocery stores I go to???? i drove around and wasted all that time and gas thanks for supporting Jin but please leave me one so I can buy and also support jin 🥺🥲 ARMYs are so annoyingwhy is Jin ramen sold out in 3 of the asian grocery stores I go to???? i drove around and wasted all that time and gasthanks for supporting Jin but please leave me one so I can buy and also support jin 🥺🥲 ARMYs are so annoying 😭😭😭 why is Jin ramen sold out in 3 of the asian grocery stores I go to???? i drove around and wasted all that time and gas 😭😭 thanks for supporting Jin but please leave me one so I can buy and also support jin 🥺🥲

Witnessing the immense success of their Jin Ramen, Ottogi also plans to step into domestic and international markets with the BTS star supporting the same campaign.

Apart from this recent success, Ottogi also came in third place in the 2022 Best Brand Rankings (November), right below Samsung and Tylenol.

BTS' Jin will soon be enlisting in the military. Although no date has been officially announced, he will start his official duties before his 30th birthday, which falls on 4 December. Before going for military service for almost two years, the Epiphany singer has been engaging with fans regularly and has also gifted them with an abundance of variety show content, new music, and TV show appearances.

star_jin @nightstar1201

2.5million view within 10days of release

Ottogi said, We plan to make bigger leap forward in domestic and foreign markets with Jin

#TheAstronaut #Jin

etoday.co.kr/news/view/2194… [Etoday]221122 Popularity of Jin's Jin Ramen commercial ↑ Does Ottogi gain momentum in overseas sales?2.5million view within 10days of releaseOttogi said, We plan to make bigger leap forward in domestic and foreign markets with Jin [Etoday]221122 Popularity of Jin's Jin Ramen commercial ↑ Does Ottogi gain momentum in overseas sales?2.5million view within 10days of releaseOttogi said, We plan to make bigger leap forward in domestic and foreign markets with Jin#TheAstronaut #Jin etoday.co.kr/news/view/2194… https://t.co/sZGlIF26BY

Last month, Jin released The Astronaut as his official solo debut, and won hearts gloablly with the meaningful track. The Astronaut was also a commercial success, becoming the fastest album by a soloist to surpass the one million mark in sales.

He recently also made appearances on shows like Running Man, The Youngji Show, and more.

