BTS' Jungkook, j-hope, SUGA, and Jin rank as the top male soloists on Genius Korea in 2022

On December 11, 2022, Genuis Korea released its top male soloists for 2022 based on page views and lyric searches for each artist. BTS' Jungkook, j-hope, SUGA, and Jin took the top four places. Other BTS members, V and RM, clinched 10th and 13th places respectively on the same chart.

Genius Korea released around eight categories with a threaded explanation of the criteria they followed to create the list. With the newly added accomplishment of the members, where six out of the seven members have ranked as the top male soloists, ARMYs are celebrating the event with lots of love and appreciation.

Genius Korea @Genius_kor

1. Jung Kook

2. j-hope

3. SUGA

4. Jin

5. PSY

6. KAI

7. MARK

8. B.I

9. Wonstein

10. V

11. DPR IAN

12. Jackson Wang

13. RM

14. Ha Sung Woon

15. JAEHYUN

BTS ranks 2nd among the top male groups in 2022

Other than succeeding as soloists, the group also ranks second among the top male groups in 2022 on Genius Korea, following Stray Kids in first place. Though the band wasn't highly active throughout the year apart from their anthological album, ARMYs who held the meaningful album close to their hearts were eager to look up the lyrics.

Genius Korea @Genius_kor

1. Stray Kids

2. BTS

3. ENHYPEN

4. TOMORROW X TOGETHER

5. SEVENTEEN

6. NCT DREAM

7. TREASURE

8. NCT U

9. ATEEZ

10. NCT 127

11. MONSTA X

12. BIGBANG

13. P1Harmony

14. GOT7

15. THE BOYZ

Genius Korea also released other interesting categories like Top Bands with Xdinary Heroes taking #1, Top Female Groups with BLACKPINK ranking first, and also Top Female Soloists, with TWICE's Nayeon holding the crown. They will also have Top Albums in 2022 coming in the next few weeks.

BTS members and their soloist journey in 2022

The male soloists, on the other hand, had quite an eventful year in 2022. Following the announcement of their solo career hiatus, ARMYs got to see the soloist dimension from many of the BTS members.

J-hope kickstarted their break by releasing his first solo album, Jack In The Box, which was a huge commercial success. He showcased a dark and emo esthetic in his album that revolves around the Greek myth of Pandora Box. This new side of j-hope was a surprise to many ARMYs and left them impressed.

Following j-hope was BTS' Jungkook, who released a single called Dreamers, which served as the official soundtrack for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

ARMYs found the lyrics of Dreamers relatable to BTS's story as they managed to finally turn their dreams into reality. The sudden drop of the song left fans in an emotional mess and watching him perform at the World Cup 2022 only had them sobbing harder in his moment of pride.

SUGA, who's next in line, had only about two releases, where one was a feature in PSY 9th and the other was a collaboration with Samsung. Both That That and Over the Horizon were greatly well received by fans and common listeners.

His role as a producer in Stay Alive by Jungkook, the soundtrack of BTS' webtoon, 7 FATES: CHAKO, left fans yearning for a full-length album from SUGA.

The fourth-place holder on Genius Korea's list is BTS' Jin. Released less than a month before Genius Korea closed its counting for the list, Jin's solo The Astronaut was frequently searched to land at such a high rank. The success also comes before his upcoming military departure, as the ARMYs showed their love for the song which Jin presented before leaving his fans.

Though V has not released anything as a soloist in 2022, RM has just kickstarted his solo career with his first album, Indigo, which was released after Genius Korea closed their counting for the wrap-up. With much fewer interactions this year, the two artists found themselves up in the charts regardless.

With four more upcoming works from the remaining members as soloists, fans are quite excited and intrigued by what they've got in store for 2023.

