BTS’ Jungkook took center stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar, where he performed the song Dreamers alongside Qatari singer and record producer Fahad Al-Kubaisi at the Al Bayt Stadium.

The Euphoria singer became the first K-pop artist in history to perform at the World Cup. He is also the second soloist in history to release the official World Cup soundtrack after Ricky Martin’s The Cup Of Life in 1998.

With this, fans took to social media to express their pride in BTS’ golden maknae, who debuted with the song No More Dream in 2013 to achieve another milestone by performing solo at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

BTS’ Jungkook impresses fans with his live vocals at the opening ceremony of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Dressed in an all-black outfit, Jungkook looked every inch handsome at the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony. As mentioned earlier, the BTS member was joined by Fahad Al-Kubaisi, who was sporting a traditional Arabi attire. The two singers took the stage as they belted out neat and powerful pop vocals infused with Middle-Eastern sounds.

The Euphoria singer even added some cool choreography to the song, which he learned in barely five days' time as he sang alongside a crowd of performers. As such, ARMYs lavished praises on his strong and stable live vocals, commenting on his achievements and tweeting with "We are so proud of you Jungkook," "our superstar," "Jungkook main character," etc.

Phenomenal World Star Jeon Jungkook 🥹 His stage presence is spectacular. His voice is beautiful & versatile. @PeninsulaQatar i just realised that Jungkook went "Fahad!" as Fahad entered singing his part. So nice of Jungkook. The friendship & solidarity across cultures is lovely to see 🥺

After his amazing performance, BTS’ youngest member revealed in his live broadcast that he wasn’t satisfied with his performance because his in-ear device wasn’t functioning properly. Hence, he couldn’t hear himself sing at all.

However, fans quickly assured him that he sang well and were proud of him. Not only ARMYs, but BTS' oldest members also tuned in to watch his performance at the opening ceremony.

RM, j-hope, SUGA, and V took to Instagram to share pictures and videos of them watching Jungkook’s performance, hooting and cheering for him. Meanwhile, Jimin shared an update on Weverse indicating that he is watching the Dreamers’ singer’s live show as well.

To show his gratitude, Jungkook thanked his group members for their support in his live broadcast, with SUGA even reminiscing that the golden maknae is all grown up now.

BTS’ Jung Kook sweeps worldwide iTunes music charts with World Cup song Dreamers

Prior to his live performance, BTS’ youngest member released Dreamers on various music streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music for his fans. Immediately upon its release, Dreamers rocketed through global iTunes music charts in at least 102 countries, including the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, Japan, Germany, France, and Italy, among others.

The motivational anthem also hit number one on the iTunes Top Songs chart in the United States in just two hours and 11 minutes, setting a new record for the fastest official FIFA World Cup song to achieve this feat.

The music video for Dreamers will be released on November 22 through FIFA’s official YouTube channel. Additionally, the talented singer has filmed some exciting World Cup-related content which will be released by BIG HIT MUSIC in the coming days.

