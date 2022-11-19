BTS' Jungkook was spotted shopping in Place Vendome Mall in Lusail, Qatar, on Thursday, November 17, after his agency Big Hit Music confirmed that the idol will perform the official soundtrack Dreamers at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Sunday, November 20.

The agency also stated that the singer has made valuable contributions to the official soundtrack of the World Cup.

After spotting him in the mall, enthusiastic fans rejoiced and stated:

"He looks so happy."

During his visit to the mall, the BTS member was also seen playing with a few of his fans.

Jungkook clicked pictures with his little fan

Fans in the mall stated that Jungkook did a lot of shopping and purchased many designer items. While shopping, he encountered a little girl who was trying to get a picture with him. The girl told him she knew who he was but couldn’t recall his name. Upon hearing the girl’s words, he giggled and made a bunny sign over her head.

The idol also waved back at his fans, making them feel loved and appreciated.

When the BTS member was returning to his hotel, he danced a bit. Fans assumed that the idol must be in a jolly mood.

It’s just been a few days in Qatar, and the BTS member is already creating a chaotic atmosphere.

Jungkook's cordial bond with ARMYs

ARMYs are pleased to see Jungkook having a relaxing and happy time in Qatar. The idol shares a very cordial bond with his fans and has previously dedicated songs to ARMYs on different occasions. He once dedicated a song titled My You to ARMYs on BTS’s 9th anniversary.

ARMYs are popular for creating millions of tweets about their favorite BTS members. As expected, they flooded Twitter with thoughtful tweets about Jungkook visiting Qatar.

Fans are also proud of the fact that he is the first and only artist from South Korea to perform at the FIFA World Cup.

Another fan tweeted, claiming that the vocalist of BTS is making more noise than the World Cup itself in Qatar.

hoe-see-OK🐠 @hobiSeokH Jungkook in Qatar making more noise than the Worldcup Jungkook in Qatar making more noise than the Worldcup https://t.co/YmfxqsWcUh

The singer is nicknamed the golden maknae of BTS. From vocals to choreography, he wants to be the best at everything. He recently collaborated with Charlie Puth on Left and Right.

As the idol prepares for his performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022, fans are preparing themselves for his military enlistment. It has been reported that he will probably enlist in the military by June 2024.

