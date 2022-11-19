FIFA World Cup 2022: BTS superstar Jungkook confirmed to perform the official soundtrack “Dreamers” at the opening ceremony

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to kick off in mere hours as Qatar prepares to face Ecuador in the opening match of the tournament.

However, the global competition will also see a set of performances by some of the biggest names in the music industry, including BTS superstar Jungkook.

The 25-year-old K-pop star is the youngest member of the band BTS and is also their lead singer. He has notably created an impressive solo career, having provided great hits like 'Butter' and 'Dynamite' with his group.

The official BTS Twitter account has revealed that Jungkook will be performing the official soundtrack of the FIFA World Cup, "Dreamers", at the opening ceremony.

BTS_official @bts_bighit Information on Jung Kook’s Participation in the

Opening Ceremony of World Cup

weverse.io/bts/notice/9990



'Dreamers' MV Release

2022. 11. 22. @ FIFA's Official YT Channel



#Dreamers2022 #FIFAWorldCup #JungKook #정국 Information on Jung Kook’s Participation in theOpening Ceremony of World Cup'Dreamers' MV Release2022. 11. 22. @ FIFA's Official YT Channel 📢Information on Jung Kook’s Participation in theOpening Ceremony of World Cupweverse.io/bts/notice/9990📢'Dreamers' MV Release2022. 11. 22. @ FIFA's Official YT Channel#Dreamers2022 #FIFAWorldCup #JungKook #정국

BTS have notably spoken at the United Nations and also performed a song in front of world leaders back in 2021 titled "Permission to Dance".

This is Jungkook's next step into stardom within the footballing world as he prepares to headline the biggest sporting event of 2022.

Some artistes have refused to perform at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar

According to Spanish media outlet Marca, the Middle Eastern state has met with some rejection from some of the stars it invited to perform.

Qatar has long been under the microscope for its perceived mistreatment of immigrant workers in the build-up to the World Cup.

The resulting bad press has seen them miss out on securing performances from the likes of Dua Lipa and Rod Stewart.

Pop star Dua Lipa clarified her stance on the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East, saying:

"I will be cheering England on from afar and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup. One Love, Dua,"

Buzzing Pop @BuzzingPop Dua Lipa shuts down claims that she will be performing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony in Qatar:



“I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the rights to host the World Cup.” Dua Lipa shuts down claims that she will be performing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony in Qatar: “I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the rights to host the World Cup.” https://t.co/wGRLcrtkMq

Singer Rod Stewart also turned down the opportunity to perform in the opening ceremony, explaining his decision in a statement where he said:

"They offered me a huge amount of money, over a million dollars for the performance, but I turned it down because I don't think it's right to go to a country with those ideas and values. I also think the Iranians should also stop supplying them with weapons."

The FIFA World Cup still looks to have a rich cast of stars on hand for the opening ceremony on Sunday, with global superstars like Nicki Minaj, Jason Derulo, Robbie Williams, and Jungkook of BTS already confirmed.

Poll : 0 votes