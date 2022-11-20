“Jungkook” takes over worldwide Twitter trends as BTS fans count down to his live performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

BTS’ Jungkook takes over Twitter trends as ARMYs count down to his live performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup’s opening ceremony. The septet’s youngest member will be performing the track Dreamers in collaboration with Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi.

On Sunday, November 20, Jungkook released the audio of the song Dreamers on all streaming platforms. Following the release of the official poster and teaser, the BTS’ maknae is also all set to take center stage to perform Dreamers at the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The keywords trending on the micro-blogging platform Twitter are “FIFA,” “FIFAKOOK”, “Dreamers”, “Look at him”, “Qatar World Cup 2022”, “Main Act,” with the most trending keyword being “Jungkook.”

BTS fans cheer for Jungkook as he becomes the first K-pop soloist to perform at the FIFA World Cup

BTS fans took to Twitter to cheer for Jungkook as he became the first Asian and Korean soloist in history to have an official World Cup song to his credit. BTS’ Jungkook is the second soloist in history to release the official World Cup soundtrack after Ricky Martin’s The Cup Of Life in 1998. The golden maknae’s solo release comes 24 years after Ricky Martin’s song.

He will be performing the song in collaboration with Qatari singer and record producer Fahad Al-Kubaisi at Qatar’s Al-Bayt Stadium on Sunday, November 20 at 11:40 pm KST. The lyrics that speak about dreams, hope, keeping faith, moving forward, and never giving up, have a universal appeal to them, resonating with fans across all nationalities and age groups.

According to fans, the BTS maknae's vocals are on full display as he effortlessly sings in English, combining the magic of music and the spirit of sportsmanship with ease, giving fans a song to remember for a lifetime.

Prior to the live performance of the song, the BTS member released the official audio of the upbeat song, which has already reached number one on U.S. iTunes and is trending on various music streaming platforms, including Melon, Genie, and Bugs.

BTS fans are ecstatic and proud of his historic achievement and have taken to social media to lavish praise on the Dreamers’ singer.

Fans are drawing parallels to how a 15-year-old Jungkook debuted with a song called No More Dream, BTS’ first title track, and how nine years later, the idol is now all set to perform Dreamers as a soloist at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Alongside this, BTS’ youngest member personally met the Korean national team participating in the 2022 World Cup and cheered them on for the World Cup.

He also hung out with Korean stalwarts Son Heung-min and Kim Min-jae, cheerfully posed with the team, and also proudly displayed the Korean team jersey, sending a message of hope and good luck to his home country.

“I hope the players don’t get hurt. The BTS members including me as well as South Korean citizens are all cheering [the athletes] on, and I hope they achieve the results they want. I’m gearing up for my stage, so I will also work hard on performing while thinking of the players. Please don’t get hurt, and hwaiting!”

A music video for Dreamers will also be released on November 22 through FIFA’s official YouTube channel. Further, fans can expect more World Cup-related content filmed by the idol in Qatar to be released by BIG HIT MUSIC in the coming days.

How to watch BTS Jungkook’s live performance

According to an official update, the FIFA World Cup’s much-awaited opening ceremony is scheduled to take place on November 20, Sunday, at 11:40 pm KST, 9:40 am EST, 8 pm IST, and 5:40 pm AST.

The opening ceremony will air live on a variety of sports channels across different nations:

SBS in Korea and Australia

FOX and Telemundo in the United States

Sports18 in India

BBC One in the UK

Fans can stream the opening ceremony and follow live updates on social media platforms as well.

