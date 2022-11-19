Fans excited as BTS’ Jung Kook’s FIFA World Cup song title, release date is announced

The wait for BTS’ Jung Kook’s soundtrack release date for the FIFA World Cup is finally over. On November 19, 2022, BIGHIT MUSIC announced the details of the song. Titled Dreamers, the song will be released on November 20 at 2 pm KST.

Anticipating the song's release is currently the most desired activity in the ARMY fandom. The youngest BTS member took over the internet when his agency revealed his participation at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The K-pop idol will not only be releasing a song for the same but will also be performing at its opening ceremony.

ARMYs have fun with Dreamers poster of BTS’ Jung Kook while the K-pop idol enjoys his stay in Qatar

The poster for BTS’ Jung Kook’s Dreamers track for Qatar World Cup is making its rounds around Twitter as a joke. While ARMYs are excited and proud of the Euphoria singer representing South Korea on a massive stage, they could not overlook the design of the poster.

As an official soundtrack of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, ARMYs believe the Dreamers poster could have been designed better. In the poster, Jung Kook stands with a powerful expression in the background of an elemental burst resembling an eye.

While many had their doubts regarding the design, another part of the fandom believed that the Dreamers poster resembled a Marvel poster. Some ARMYs commented that Jung Kook looked “imposing” like Doctor Strange.

ARMYs commented on social media about the poster design.

Fans joked about the poster's graphic design quality while noting Jung Kook looked good.





Meanwhile, Jung Kook flew to Qatar a couple of days before the FIFA World Cup announcement was made. Fans already had speculations running wild, but after the reveal, they were wondering if the idol was filming for the World Cup music video. Apart from that, he was also spotted hanging out in a mall recently.

Jung Kook was spotted at a mall in Qatar where he took pictures with fans and showed respect by waving and bowing to people.

Jung Kook trended when fans saw him gleefully taking a picture with a younger fan. His behavior towards the people at the mall was also praised, as he frequently waved and bowed to them, showing them respect.

Recent updates on BTS

BIGHIT MUSIC is ensuring grand solo activities for their superstars BTS. The septet’s leader, RM, is all geared up for his solo album release titled Indigo, scheduled for December 2, 2022. He has previously teased multiple collaborations with some “exciting” artists, generating more curiosity.

Prior to RM’s Indigo, Jung Kook will be releasing his Dreamers track. Rapper j-hope is confirmed to attend and perform a legendary performance at the 2022 MAMA Awards scheduled for the end of November. Meanwhile, SUGA, Jimin, and V were reported to be foraying into solo activities next year.

Jin’s The Astronaut had an incredible run on music platforms while he had fun with veteran entertainers on classic variety shows such as Running Man. Moreover, he recently hinted that he might enlist before his birthday, December 4. When a fan asked him if he was excited about his birthday, the singer replied by saying that he would be on the frontline.

As confirmed by BIGHIT MUSIC, all members of BTS will undergo enlistment. Following this, the septet will regroup in 2025.

