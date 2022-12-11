BTS’ Jin was spotted attending the most highly-anticipated wedding in K-pop land, T-ARA Jiyeon’s wedding with the baseball player Hwang Jae-gyun on November 10.

A video going viral on Twitter shows the couple walking down the aisle hand-in-hand with a few attendees showering flower petals as they pass by. Among them, the tall and long-haired Jin stood out in an instant.

The video was uploaded by user @paca_aa. It clearly showed BTS’ Jin throwing flowers at the bride. At one point, T-ARA’s Jiyeon even looked at him and laughed. The little moment surprised fans as they gushed over the two seemingly being good friends.

Fans love watching BTS’ Jin and IU sitting together at T-ARA Jiyeon’s wedding and their close friendships

K-pop idol, T-ARA’s Jiyeon's wedding gave fans their much-anticipated interactions between the who’s who of the Korean entertainment world. SHINee’s Minho, Super Junior’s Donghae and Siwon, F.T. Island’s Jaejin, and SPICE’s Jiwon were some of the celebrities who attended the wedding.

Among them, K-pop fans were super excited to see BTS’ Jin and IU. The two were spotted sitting at the same table in several videos and photos. While the videos did not capture the BTS member and Blueming singer interacting with each other, the fact that the two were together was enough for fans to get excited. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions below:

Fans also couldn’t stop gushing about the close friendship between T-ARA’s Jiyeon and BTS’ Jin. As an iconic second-generation idol who debuted in 2009, Jiyeon is considered to be Jin’s senior (BTS debuted in 2013.) However, the T-ARA member is only a year younger than Jin.

Fans posted clips from the past where BTS’ Jin was seen grooving to T-ARA’s songs. Calling him a successful fanboy too, they figured that he was a fan of the female idol group and gradually developed a friendship after his debut.

A few fans also pointed out that he was seen sitting at the bride’s side, along with IU, Jiyeon’s best friend for years. This seating arrangement also added to their belief of the two being close friends.

Take a look of how fans’ gushed over Jin and Jiyeon's newfound friendship:

Recent updates on BTS’ Jin

T-ARA Jiyeon’s wedding will be the last time fans will be able to see BTS' eldest member, Jin, for a while. The idol will be enlisting in military duty on December 13, 2022. He will serve as an active duty soldier. Although he made sure to send fans a memorable farewell gift with solo debut The Astronaut, it would take nearly a year and a half for him to return to music.

As per fans’ calculations, Jin is speculated to have completed his military service in June 2024. The singer also requested that fans not attend the ceremony at the training camp. Fans generally tend to send off idols at ceremonies that happen at particular camps, which is one reason why many artists choose not to reveal their locations.

By the time Jin returns, fans can drown themselves in the mountain-full of content he filmed and released as part of The Astronaut’s promotions.

