ARMYs rejoice as Jungkook becomes the Most Handsome Man in the world in 2022

On December 31, 2022, it was revealed that the BTS’ Jungkook won the title of Most Handsome Man in the World 2022 on KingChoice by over 1.3 million votes. The idol is followed by Chinese actor Xiao Zhan with over 1 million votes and Kazakh singer Dimash over 600k votes.

KingChoice is an online platform and has conducted online polls for the category of the most handsome man of 2022.

In 2021, Jungkook also bagged the title of Most Handsome Man of 2021 on KingChoice with almost over 2 million votes, followed by ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo. Jungkook was ranked number one in the KingChoice polls conducted by the end of last year.

ARMY’s rejoiced the actor’s achievement and shared their excitement about the same on Twitter. Previously, the idol has achieved many other milestones where publications have described him as the Sexiest International Man Alive.

Jungkook Charts @KookCharts Jungkook ranks at #191 on Rolling Stone’s The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time.



— He is the only Korean male soloist on the list.



Jungkook ranks at #191 on Rolling Stone's The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time. — He is the only Korean male soloist on the list.

Jungkook is known for his many talents, be it his looks or vocals, the idol tends to excel in almost everything. In fact, recently, Rolling Stone also named him on their 200 Best Singers of All Time and he was the only Korean male soloist on the list.

The magazine described the notable skills and achievements of the idol in the list. The magazine stated:

“Jungkook, the multifaceted youngest member of BTS, boasts a long list of talents, is a strong performer, has written several songs, and is known to be extremely hardworking and humble despite the success he’s experienced at such an early age. He’s also an extremely gifted singer.”

Apart from Rolling Stone, several other publications have also stated many things about the idol. In the year 2020, Jungkook was named as the first “Sexiest International Man Alive” by People Magazine. The idol beat Dan Levy, Paul Mescal, Matthew Rhys, and many others on the list.

The following year, the Euphoria singer was also titled as the Sexiest Man at Age 25 by People Magazine in November. The idol was named the Most Handsome Man by TC Chandler.

The singer won the crown of the Most Handsome Man in the World 2022 over Xiao Zhan. He also beat notable celebrities including Justin Bieber, Johnny Depp, Chris Evans, Michael B.Jordan, Cristiano Ronaldo, Brad Pitt, Zayn Malik, Enrique Iglesias, and many others.

Jungkook also snagged the King Choice’s Hot 50 World Songs in December 2022. The polls were conducted in online mode where he won over 48,000 votes for his solo track Dreamers, followed by PSY.

Interestingly, the idol's Dreamers took over his own collaboration song Left and Right with Charlie Puth and BTS’ Yet to Come.

ARMYs rejoice as Euphoria singer is named the Most Handsome Man in the world in 2022

Upon hearing the news, fans were ecstatic and didn’t hesitate to express their opinions and thoughts on social media. They went on to describe breathtaking visuals of the idol and labeled him as someone who is soft and kind. As this is his second consecutive win over KingChoice, fans are more excited.

Take a look at the fan’s reaction:

While ARMYs celebrate every small and big achievement of BTS, they are also ready to adieu the youngest member as he prepares for his military enlistment. It has been reported that the idol will begin his military service in June 2024 and will be discharged by December 2025.

