On November 26, 2022, BTS' Jungkook was honored at the MMA with the Eternal Artist Plaque Award for his outstanding impact as an artist. Organized by Melon, the largest music streaming platform, the award show honors musicians and artists for their outstanding and artistic talents. Moreover, they also confirmed that the award was safely delivered to the Euphoria singer through their official Twitter account.

This year's Melon Music Awards was held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea. The event was organized for the first time in an offline mode since 2019. In the last three years, the event couldn't be held in an offline mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jungkook Eternal Artists Plaque Award was inspired by his speech at the Fact Music Awards 2022

Jungkook SNS✨️ @Jungkook_SNS MelOn has delivered 'Eternal Artist Award' MMA Plaque Award to JungKook. Congratulations our Eternal Artist Jungkook! MelOn has delivered 'Eternal Artist Award' MMA Plaque Award to JungKook. Congratulations our Eternal Artist Jungkook! 🏆 MelOn has delivered 'Eternal Artist Award' MMA Plaque Award to JungKook. Congratulations our Eternal Artist Jungkook! 🎉 https://t.co/JPu1aFaQJ4

Jungkook's MMA Plaque Award was carved with "Eternal Artist Award/ Forever Artist Award." The most notable part of the award is the title "Eternal Artist," which was selected from Jungkook’s recent speech at the Fact Music Awards 2022 that was held on October 9.

During his speech, Jungkook also stated that he wanted to live his life as a singer for eternity. He further added that he wants to grow himself as a singer that ARMYs and BTS members can be proud of:

“We will work hard to be your forever artist.”

As soon as the ARMY’s heard idol's heartfelt speech, they started cheering him on uncontrollably, and even the BTS members showed support through their cute reactions.

lex⁷ @prodK0YA he’s their BABY bts’ fond reactions when jungkook said to armys “we will work hard to be your forever artists”he’s their BABY bts’ fond reactions when jungkook said to armys “we will work hard to be your forever artists” 😭 he’s their BABY https://t.co/NYXVYeXHFr

In October, the voting for the Plaque Award was held. The rules for getting the particular award are simple. The Top 10 Most Artists who have accumulated most of the votes will be eligible to win the Plaque Award in MMA 2022. Jeon Jungkook apparently garnered over 62,187 votes from the fans and was ranked among the Top 7 artists, leading to his win.

"Our Eternal Artist Jungkook": Fans rejoice as Jungkook wins the award

As soon as news of Jungkook winning the Eternal Plaque Award surfaced, the K-pop community, especially ARMYs, started celebrating the win. Many fans came forward to comment on his passion for music and that he truly deserves the award.

Besides the golden maknae's MMA win, it has been reported that Jimin won the Best Main Dancer Award while V won the Proud Singer Award. Additionally, BTS won the Grand Prize DAESANG for the Record of the Year at the Melon Music Awards (MMA) 2022, leading ARMYs to congratulate them for their respective wins.

飘飘何所似，天地一沙鸥。 @raglan_montague congratulations to taehyung and jungkook for the proud singer and the eternal artist award 🥺 congratulations to taehyung and jungkook for the proud singer and the eternal artist award 🥺💜 https://t.co/NF9UiGHC8i

TKVT 🐻🐰 @TKvotingteam [iNFO] MMA Melon Plaque Awards were delivered to both Taehyung and Jungkook.



Taehyung received a "proud singer award" and Jungkook received a "eternal artist award"



Congratulations Taehyung and Jungkook 🥳 [iNFO] MMA Melon Plaque Awards were delivered to both Taehyung and Jungkook. Taehyung received a "proud singer award" and Jungkook received a "eternal artist award"Congratulations Taehyung and Jungkook 🥳 https://t.co/nR97dXMfyA

dee ♡s kookmin @kmnvibe jimin being awarded “best main dancer” and jungkook being awarded “eternal artist” is so fitting and deserved. jikook our power duo!



jimin being awarded “best main dancer” and jungkook being awarded “eternal artist” is so fitting and deserved. jikook our power duo! https://t.co/7u3HzP1HPi

elsa @demiejjk we love you so much https://t.co/r1kjyH6RXF The BTS Chart @thebtschart Jimin, Jungkook and Taehyung will receive the Plaque Award for Best Main Dancer, Eternal Artist and Proud Singer, respectively, at the 2022 MMA Awards. Jimin, Jungkook and Taehyung will receive the Plaque Award for Best Main Dancer, Eternal Artist and Proud Singer, respectively, at the 2022 MMA Awards. congrats to our eternal artist jungkook 🫶we love you so much https://t.co/r1kjyH6RXF twitter.com/thebtschart/st… congrats to our eternal artist jungkook 🫶💘 we love you so much https://t.co/r1kjyH6RXF twitter.com/thebtschart/st…

(FAN) 나비ᴰʳᵉᵃᵐᵉʳˢ @smiiliingkookie what makes me extremely proud and happy it's how Jungkook always talks about his love for music, how he wants to be our forever artist, how he wants to sing forever and now.. he is receiving the eternal artist award, as he truly deserves.

what makes me extremely proud and happy it's how Jungkook always talks about his love for music, how he wants to be our forever artist, how he wants to sing forever and now.. he is receiving the eternal artist award, as he truly deserves.https://t.co/1UZyD1Kl2h

In other news, besides mesmerizing the whole crowd with his performance at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup held in Qatar, the Euphoria singer became the first K-pop artist to ever perform his solo song at the event.

As of writing this article, BTS' Jungkook's solo single Dreamers has surpassed 30 million views on YouTube.

