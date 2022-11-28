On November 26, 2022, BTS' Jungkook was honored at the MMA with the Eternal Artist Plaque Award for his outstanding impact as an artist. Organized by Melon, the largest music streaming platform, the award show honors musicians and artists for their outstanding and artistic talents. Moreover, they also confirmed that the award was safely delivered to the Euphoria singer through their official Twitter account.
This year's Melon Music Awards was held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea. The event was organized for the first time in an offline mode since 2019. In the last three years, the event couldn't be held in an offline mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jungkook Eternal Artists Plaque Award was inspired by his speech at the Fact Music Awards 2022
Jungkook's MMA Plaque Award was carved with "Eternal Artist Award/ Forever Artist Award." The most notable part of the award is the title "Eternal Artist," which was selected from Jungkook’s recent speech at the Fact Music Awards 2022 that was held on October 9.
During his speech, Jungkook also stated that he wanted to live his life as a singer for eternity. He further added that he wants to grow himself as a singer that ARMYs and BTS members can be proud of:
“We will work hard to be your forever artist.”
As soon as the ARMY’s heard idol's heartfelt speech, they started cheering him on uncontrollably, and even the BTS members showed support through their cute reactions.
In October, the voting for the Plaque Award was held. The rules for getting the particular award are simple. The Top 10 Most Artists who have accumulated most of the votes will be eligible to win the Plaque Award in MMA 2022. Jeon Jungkook apparently garnered over 62,187 votes from the fans and was ranked among the Top 7 artists, leading to his win.
"Our Eternal Artist Jungkook": Fans rejoice as Jungkook wins the award
As soon as news of Jungkook winning the Eternal Plaque Award surfaced, the K-pop community, especially ARMYs, started celebrating the win. Many fans came forward to comment on his passion for music and that he truly deserves the award.
Besides the golden maknae's MMA win, it has been reported that Jimin won the Best Main Dancer Award while V won the Proud Singer Award. Additionally, BTS won the Grand Prize DAESANG for the Record of the Year at the Melon Music Awards (MMA) 2022, leading ARMYs to congratulate them for their respective wins.
In other news, besides mesmerizing the whole crowd with his performance at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup held in Qatar, the Euphoria singer became the first K-pop artist to ever perform his solo song at the event.
As of writing this article, BTS' Jungkook's solo single Dreamers has surpassed 30 million views on YouTube.