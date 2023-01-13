"Everyone is waiting": ARMYs demand the comeback of actor Kim Tae-hyung as he becomes the 4th most popular Korean celebrity on IMDb

On January 9, STARmeter ranked actor Kim Tae-hyung as the fourth most popular Korean celebrity on IMDb.

STARmeter is an online popularity ranking based on the US Internet Movie Database (IMDb). The actor and singer bagged this position out of 2,104 other Korean actors and directors.

IMDb is a subsidiary of Amazon. It serves as an online database on movies, TV shows, actors, celebrities, directors, producers, and video games all over the world. It is considered one of the most objective platforms to analyze popularity, as it is consumed by users from all over the world and regarded as the world’s largest movie site.

Upon hearing about the popularity of V on IMDb, one ARMY tweeted:

BTS V UK ♡ @KTH_UK EVERYONE IS WAITING FOR ACTOR KIM TAEHYUNG 🥺 EVERYONE IS WAITING FOR ACTOR KIM TAEHYUNG 🥺 https://t.co/tYNpURowqv

Many foreign and local directors want to work with actor Kim Tae-hyung

BTS V Canada  @TaehyungCanada 🗞️ According to STARmeter, which ranks popularity based on public awareness & interest by the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), #BTSV ranks 4th out of a total of 2014 Korean actors and directors, giving us a glimpse of the anticipation for ACTOR TAEHYUNG. ㊉ 🗞️ According to STARmeter, which ranks popularity based on public awareness & interest by the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), #BTSV ranks 4th out of a total of 2014 Korean actors and directors, giving us a glimpse of the anticipation for ACTOR TAEHYUNG. ㊉ https://t.co/Xsujznpmj0

Kim Tae-hyung made his acting debut with the 2016 historical drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, where he showcased his versatility and talent as an actor. Although Kim Tae-hyung has only acted in one show till now, fans are excited and patiently waiting to see him star as the main lead.

Park Chan-wook, the Cannes-Award-winning producer for the 2013 movie Old Boy, ranked first, followed by Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, who bagged the Academy Awards, and Korean-American actor Steven Yeun ranked third. Kim Tae-hyung ranked fourth, establishing a worldwide popularity among the reputed names. This shows that V is popular not only as a BTS member or singer but also as an actor.

IMDb describes actor Kim Tae-hyung on their site as:

IMDb describing actor Kim Tae-hyung (Image via IMDb)

"Kim Taehyung is a singer, dancer, songwriter, composer, director, and actor. He made his professional debut in 2013 as a member of the global pop band BTS under the stage name "V." He made his acting debut in 2016 in the drama series, "Hwarang; the poet warrior" and also debut as a director in 2019 with the song "Winter Bear." Kim Taehyung is also one of the youngest recipients of the prestigious fifth-class Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit medal, awarded by the President of South Korea for his role in the spread of culture as a member of BTS.

Many local and foreign directors have shown and expressed interest in casting actor Kim Tae-hyung earlier. The directors have shown a keen interest in working with him on more than one occasion. Cannes Jury Prize-winning director Xavier Dolan once confessed in his interview with Arena Hommeplus that BTS member V is very appealing and wants to work with him.

“V is very attractive. I want to work with him someday.”

♛ @sceneryfortae

"V is very attractive. I want to work with him someday" [INFO] in an interview with men's fashion magazine @arenahommeplus the French-Canadian actor & film director Xavier Dolan expressed his interest in working with Kim Taehyung when asked about Korean artists he wants to cast"V is very attractive. I want to work with him someday" [INFO] in an interview with men's fashion magazine @arenahommeplus the French-Canadian actor & film director Xavier Dolan expressed his interest in working with Kim Taehyung when asked about Korean artists he wants to cast "V is very attractive. I want to work with him someday" https://t.co/6sG1LN4NTy

Even the famous Korean director Shin Won-ho, who is known for the Reply series and Hospital Playlist, has expressed his desire to work with Kim Tae-hyung. It has also been reported by Korean media outlets that in many instances, V has received calls from both local and foreign production companies.

What is more interesting is that if actor Kim Tae-hyung is really coming any time soon, the idol will eventually become the highest-paid actor in the South Korean entertainment industry. It was revealed by South Korean media outlets that actor Kim Tae-hyung’s appearance fee per episode would be over 550 million won (445,000 USD), which is higher than the current highest-paid actor, Kim Soo-hyun.

💜🐇 🎀 𝐼𝒞𝐸⁷ 🎀 🐇💜 @K5MANI "Korean media outlet Star News has further divulged many details about the same. As reported, it turns out that V's appearance fee per episode is more than 500 million won (445,000 USD), which is higher than the fee that South Korea's current highest-paid actor, Kim Soohyun" "Korean media outlet Star News has further divulged many details about the same. As reported, it turns out that V's appearance fee per episode is more than 500 million won (445,000 USD), which is higher than the fee that South Korea's current highest-paid actor, Kim Soohyun" https://t.co/7038KLoax4

Expectably many fans will be waiting for V to be cast as the lead on a show and have taken to Twitter to say the same. ARMYs want to see actor Kim Tae-hyung make a big comeback.

ICON OF AN ERA V 😌 @KTH_SUPREME Kim Taehyung impact is on another level, he has 1 drama, hwarang where he has a supportive role yet in IMDb he is



— The Most Popular Idol

— The 2nd Most Popular Actor

— The 4th Most Popular Korean Kim Taehyung impact is on another level, he has 1 drama, hwarang where he has a supportive role yet in IMDb he is — The Most Popular Idol— The 2nd Most Popular Actor— The 4th Most Popular Korean

태형 @itaeiv The world needs actor KIM TAEHYUNG The world needs actor KIM TAEHYUNG https://t.co/kMSkduwn6a

Healthywealthyhappy @stuck_with_V It's still the first month in 2023, but

Kim Taehyung has been certified as the 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗭 '𝗜𝘁 𝗕𝗼𝘆', we'll see him on the popular variety show, get his new song n probably we'll get actor Taehyung soon. Ohhhh i how lucky we are. We stan the most wanted artist. It's still the first month in 2023, but Kim Taehyung has been certified as the 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗭 '𝗜𝘁 𝗕𝗼𝘆', we'll see him on the popular variety show, get his new song n probably we'll get actor Taehyung soon. Ohhhh i how lucky we are. We stan the most wanted artist.

🎄¹¹⁹Taehyung is love⁷⁹🎄 @forevertaetae95 @KTH_FanCam The duality in these two pics, especially his eyes. It is giving. Can’t wait for actor Kim Taehyung to make a comeback bc the man is on fire. @KTH_FanCam The duality in these two pics, especially his eyes. It is giving. Can’t wait for actor Kim Taehyung to make a comeback bc the man is on fire. 🔥 https://t.co/cDD21ZAE98

Kim Tae-hyung has previously expressed his desire to act

Kim Tae-hyung isn’t just an idol, dancer, and vocalist but also a versatile actor. Even though he has acted in only one drama so far, he keeps expressing his desire to act from time to time. However, due to the group’s activities, he is unable to make time for the other projects.

In an interview, V expressed how he wanted to act in the role of a villain and stated:

“My favorite character is a noir-like villain. I’m more attracted to villain roles. The main characters are very attractive, but I think there are some movies where the villains are more attractive, like Heath Ledger in Joker.”

۵ @mybwits I like Villains. Villains are way better than main characters, so I picked Villain character.



My favorite character is a noir-like villain. I'm more attracted to the villain roles.



ACTOR TAEHYUNG IS COMING I like Villains. Villains are way better than main characters, so I picked Villain character.My favorite character is a noir-like villain. I'm more attracted to the villain roles.ACTOR TAEHYUNG IS COMING 🐻 I like Villains. Villains are way better than main characters, so I picked Villain character.🐻 My favorite character is a noir-like villain. I'm more attracted to the villain roles.ACTOR TAEHYUNG IS COMING

Presently, Kim Tae-hyung is gearing up for his much-awaited solo album and fans are eagerly waiting for it. It has also been reported that the idol will enlist in the military in June 2024. So far, Jin has enlisted.

