“I had a good birthday”: Choi Woo-shik shared photos of Wooga Squad including Kim Tae-hyung, Park Seo-joon, and more for his birthday celebration

On March 27, Choi Woo-shik took to Instagram to share pictures of his birthday celebrations with the Wooga Squad, comprising of Kim Tae-hyung, Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, and Peakboy.

For the uninitiated, Wooga Squad is one of the most famous and beloved celebrity friendships in the K-drama and K-pop world. The squad came into existence when Park Seo-joon encountered Park Hyung-sik and Kim Tae-hyung on the set of the historical drama Hwarang. Subsequently, Park Seo-joon let the duo meet his other friends Choi Woo-shik and Peakboy, thus forming the squad.

Wooga Squad recently celebrated Choi Woo-shik’s birthday together and going by the smiling faces in the picture, they seemed to have had a blast. The birthday boy posted the picture on his Instagram handle with the caption:

“I had a good birthday”

Fans can’t stop talking about Kim Tae-hyung and other Wooga Squad members coming together to celebrate Choi Woo-shik's birthday

It’s not the first time Wooga Squad has been seen interacting with each other. The group has previously been spotted having a fun time, be it on variety shows or during personal hangouts. Many a times, the group has been seen supporting each other by sending food trucks on to their shooting sets or concerts.

Park Seo-joon, Peakboy, and Choi Woo-shik were also spotted attending Kim Tae-hyung’s BTS’ Speak Yourself concert in 2019, creating a buzz in the K-drama and K-pop community.

Fans were elated to see the Wooga Squad spending quality time with each other once again in the photos shared by Choi Woo-shik. Social media was flooded with posts about the same.

Other popular appearances by Wooga Squad members

BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung made a cameo appearance in Peakboy’s comeback video GYOPO HAIRSTYLE. Park Hyung-sik also made a cameo in a music video showcasing immense support for their friend.

The group has also been famous for photoshopping each other. When Park Hyung-sik was serving his mandatory military duty, the Wooga Squad went on a trip to Jeju Island. For their trip pictures, they photoshopped Hyung-sik with them so that he wouldn’t feel left out.

They have also been spotted at several events, including Choi Woo-shik’s online fan meeting called A Midsummer Night’s Dream, where the Wooga Squad reunited after a long time due to their busy schedules. The squad also celebrated Christmas together in 2019.

The Wooga Squad were also cast together for the reality show In The Soop where they took a vacation for a few days and spent quality time with each other, doing ordinary chores but in the presence of each other.

About the Wooga Squad members

Kim Tae-hyung is the youngest member of the squad and is part of the globally acclaimed K-Pop group BTS. He is the main vocalist and dancer, credited for songs like Christmas Love, Winter Bear, and more. He made his acting debut with the historical drama Hwarang, where he met Park Seo-joon.

Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, and Choi Woo-shik are South Korean actors and have appeared in a number of dramas showcasing their acting skills and versatility.

Park Seo-joon is famous for Itaewon Class, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, and Fight for my Way. Park Hyung-sik is well-known for Strong Woman Do Bong Soon and Happiness. Choi Woo-shik has appeared in several projects, key among them being Our Beloved Summer.

Meanwhile, Peakboy is a famous South Korean rapper and songwriter. He is credited with songs like How to Love, She Is, Late Night and others.

Wooga Squad, including Kim Tae-hyung, Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik, are currently appearing in the South Korean variety program Jenny’s Kitchen.

