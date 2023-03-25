On March 24, 2023, the South Korean media outlet OSEN reported that Park Seo-joon, IU, and cast members of the upcoming sports and comedy film Dream will be appearing on the famous web variety program The Game Caterers.

However, in response to the guest appearance of the cast, a representative from the variety program commented that the Dream cast’s appearance is still in talks. They also commented that the filming schedule and guest list will be unveiled soon after it is confirmed.

The Game Caterers is a business trip variety web program where the Production Director Na Young-seok takes everyone to events and entertainment programs consisting of several games. With reports of Park Seo-joon, IU, and other cast members of Dream appearing on social media, fans are anticipating that they will accept the invitation to the program.

Fans are excited about Park Seo-joon and IU appearance on The Game Caterers as posters, trailers, and key visuals of the Dream cast are revealed

As the release date for the upcoming film Dream is approaching, fans could not get enough of the latest release of the movie teaser and two other posters that give glimpse of Park Seo-joon and IU’s character’s chemistry.

Meanwhile, fans are showing interest in their appearance on The Game Caterers variety program, and many IU fans have been waiting for the idol's appearance for a long time. They are expecting the Dream cast to have a lot of fun in the variety show, the recording of the which is reportedly set to take place in mid-April.

On March 21, 2023, Dream released two posters and an official trailer where IU and Park Seo-joon’s characters, Yoon Hong-dae and Lee So-min, seem to have contrasting personalities. The upcoming film revolves around a professional soccer player whose career comes to a halt after going through some unfortunate events and a producing director who wants to create a documentary on the same player.

In the latest trailer released for the Dream movie, Yoon Hong-dae initially didn't look interested in his team preparing them for the annual international soccer event, the Homeless World Cup. However, he eventually started training them as they grew upon each other.

Meanwhile, Lee So-min looks weary and exhausted from her work life, so she decides to make a documentary on Yoon Hong-dae’s life and seems optimistic for the team. The trailer unravels the members of different team members and their skills when it comes to soccer.

In the poster released, Park Seo-joon’s character seems less interested in everything happening around him, while IU is seen smiling as she holds her camera. Other cast members have also been spotted standing on the ground as they head to showcase their soccer skills.

The upcoming film Dream is directed by director and screenwriter Lee Byung-hun. He is known for many hit projects including Twenty, Be Melodramatic, Love Forecast, Unicorn, and Again My Life, among others.

Dream is scheduled for release in theaters in South Korea on April 26, 2023.

