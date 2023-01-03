IU is the only female Korean soloist to be crowned as the greatest singer of all time by the Rolling Stone

On January 2, 2023, IU was crowned the greatest singer of all time by Rolling Stone. The magazine included the South Korean singer-songwriter in their Top 200 list of “Greatest Singers of All Time.”

IU ranked no.135, becoming the highest-ranked Korean singer and the only female Korean soloist to appear on the list. Rolling Stone described her as one of the most highly regarded singers in South Korea and went on to compliment her vocals.

🍂 @iuxdean IU IS THE HIGHEST RANKED KOREAN ARTIST ONLY KOREAN FEMALE SOLOIST #135 ON ROLLING STONE 200 GREATEST SINGERS OF ALL TIME!!! IU IS THE HIGHEST RANKED KOREAN ARTIST ONLY KOREAN FEMALE SOLOIST #135 ON ROLLING STONE 200 GREATEST SINGERS OF ALL TIME!!! https://t.co/JC5cb8GNY1

Besides IU, Jeon Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, was also mentioned in the list, making him the only male soloist from South Korea to be given the honor. Jungkook ranked 191st on the list.

Needless to say, UAENAs were elated at their idol’s success and upon hearing the news, took to social media to celebrate.

Rolling Stone lauds IU's "versatility" and deems her "one of the most highly regarded vocalists in South Korean music"

#IU #아이유 | @_IUofficial IU the only female soloist Korean in the Rolling Stone’s Top 200 Best Singers of All-Time (#135) IU the only female soloist Korean in the Rolling Stone’s Top 200 Best Singers of All-Time (#135)👏👏👏#IU #아이유 | @_IUofficial https://t.co/U53NDMummZ

In the recently-released list of 200 singers, Rolling Stone described the notable contributions and achievements of each artist. Accordingly, the magazine listed some of the characteristics as well as accomplishments of the South Korean soloist.

The description began with a mention of the idol's 2010 "breakout hit":

“Since her 2010 breakout hit Good Day which garnered deserved praise for its magnificent three-note climax, the idol has become one of the most highly regarded vocalists in South Korean music.”

Rolling Stone also talked about the qualities and characteristics of her vocals, describing them as being soft yet powerful.

“Despite having a soft voice, she has a wide range, a powerful delivery, and a versatility that’s allowed her to move easily from bossa nova to Nineties chamber pop and from jazz to ballads.”

ً @jeunstills #IU was ranked as one of the best singers of all time by Rolling Stone. she is the highest korean artist on the list (#135)! #IU was ranked as one of the best singers of all time by Rolling Stone. she is the highest korean artist on the list (#135)! https://t.co/rbBJ7gADs0

The magazine also mentioned how in 2022, the idol sold out tickets for her concert at Seoul's Olympic Stadium in less than five minutes, thus becoming the first Korean female soloist to achieve this feat:

“In 2022, she became the first Korean female soloist to headline a concert at Seoul’s Olympic Stadium, selling out the venue in five minutes, with peers and admirers like Jungkook from BTS, Jihyo, and Jeongyeon of Twice, and TXT’s Soobin and Beomgyu there to celebrate her triumph.”

IU is one of the most reputed personalities in the South Korean entertainment industry. She has been regarded as the "ideal girl" by many K-pop idols, including Jungkook from BTS.

Fans flood social media with congratulatory posts

As soon as the news about their idol being in the top 200 of the greatest singers of time list came out, UAENAs didn’t hesitate to express their thoughts on social media, storming the platform with good wishes and congratulatory messages for the soloist.

#IU #아이유 Whenever salty kpop stans come for her this us what we should remind them. Its a big achievement to be acknowledged like this by a publication like Rolling stones. IU is an indisputable legend. No one is coming close to her relevancy. Whenever salty kpop stans come for her this us what we should remind them. Its a big achievement to be acknowledged like this by a publication like Rolling stones. IU is an indisputable legend. No one is coming close to her relevancy. #IU #아이유 https://t.co/p123oD0h2t

🍧 @chatshirelore IU being the first Korean female artist to headline a solo concert at the Olympic stadium is too big of a feat for rolling stone to ignore, she undoubtedly deserves that recognition. IU being the first Korean female artist to headline a solo concert at the Olympic stadium is too big of a feat for rolling stone to ignore, she undoubtedly deserves that recognition.

Recent updates about the idol

The Dispatch recently reported that the idol is dating South Korean actor Lee Jong-suk. While the two have been friends for more than a decade, the media outlet reported that they have been dating for about four months.

The idol's agency, EDAM Entertainment, later confirmed the Dispatch report in a statement:

“Lee Jong-suk and IU have been colleagues for a long time and recently their relationship developed into lovers. We are asking the fans to pay their warm attention towards the couple.”

천사 | will see ENHYPEN 🤍 @sxfty_berry IU'S agency EDAM Entertainment confirmed the news as well!



“IU and Jongsuk have known each other for a long time as colleagues and recently developed a good relationship. We ask for the fans’ warm views.” 🥹



So many happenings in last year of 2022 IU'S agency EDAM Entertainment confirmed the news as well! “IU and Jongsuk have known each other for a long time as colleagues and recently developed a good relationship. We ask for the fans’ warm views.” 🥹So many happenings in last year of 2022 https://t.co/dwib4t22N7

After the news became public, the singer also penned down a heartfelt letter to her fans.

The talented soloist is also reportedly confirmed to star as the lead in the upcoming drama Life along with Park Bo-gum. She has also finished filming for Dreams, where she will be seen alongside Park Seo-joon.

