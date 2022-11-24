Create

Alchemy of Souls season 2 unveils a riveting poster ahead of its premiere

By Kirti Tiwari
Modified Nov 24, 2022 10:02 AM IST
Alchemy of Souls 2 featuring Lee Jae-wook and Go Yoon-jung (Image via tvN)
Alchemy of Souls season 2 unveiled a brand new poster on November 23, 2022.

The poster for the second season was released by tvN ahead of the show's premiere on December 10, and featured actors Lee Jae-wook and Go Yoon-jung. It showed Jang Wook (Lee Jae-wook) holding Naksu’s (Go Yoon-jung) hand tenderly.

Alchemy of Souls is set in Daeho, a fictional place where mages and kings learn and perform sorcery. Written by the Hong Sisters, the riveting drama revolves around the stories of several different characters whose fates are interlinked.

In the previous season, Naksu's character was played by actress Jung So-min. In the upcoming season, she has been replaced by actress Go Yoon-jung.

New Alchemy of Souls season 2 poster captures Lee Jae-wook and Go Yoon-jung’s sizzling chemistry

In the recently released poster, Jang Wook is seen tenderly kissing Naksu’s hands. What is interesting is the mysterious bracelet seen on the latter's wrist. From the poster, it looks like Jang Wook is trying to cut off the bracelet. The dark background and serious expressions add further intrigue to the poster.

Jang Wook’s gaze seems almost menacing whereas Naksu’s expression looks melancholy. The dynamic change in the expressions of both the characters from season 1 has sparked curiosity about the fate of their relationship.

When translated, the Korean text written on the poster, means:

“You, the only one who shines deep in my darkness.”

The text further raises questions about whose "darkness" is being referred to. Given the serious expressions of both Jang Wook and Naksu, it is difficult to gauge which of them will be capable of enlightening the other's world.

Prior to his fan-favorite role in Alchemy of Souls season 1, Lee Jae-wook has starred in several notable K-dramas, including Search: WWW, Extraordinary You, Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, Move to Heaven, and many others. He has been cast opposite actresses such as Go Ah-ra and Kim Hye-yoon.

Go Yoon-jung is known for her strong and unforgettable performances in hit dramas such as Sweet Home, Law School, and many others. She has worked alongside actors Song Kang and Kim Bum.

"I'm so excited": Fans are desperately waiting for Alchemy of Souls 2

Needless to say, the new poster for Alchemy of Souls season 2 sent fans into a frenzy, with many of them taking to Twitter to speculate about what might be awaiting them in the upcoming season.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

The way I'm so excited for season 2 of Alchemy of souls ehn🤭
The killer and possessive eyes that seemingly try to intimidate whoever is looking at Yeong in contrast to his hands that hold her hands very gently like he's holding butterflies 🫠#AlchemyOfSoulsLightAndShadow #AlchemyOfSouls https://t.co/NckNygYUot
HANDS HANDS HANDS HANDSUkyeong should hold hands forever. Never let go of your one-of-a-kind rings please. This is everything. 🤧#AlchemyOfSoulsLightAndShadow #AlchemyOfSoulsS2 https://t.co/1IlwXncx0c
Jang Uk kissing Naksu/Cho Yeong's hand may look simply romantic to you but to me, the hand kiss means "I will protect you, my love". Jang Uk will do what it takes not to lose her again. #AlchemyOfSoulsS2 #AlchemyOfSouls #LeeJaeWook #GoYounjung #AlchemyOfSoulsLightAndShadow https://t.co/BHjjPvOKuM
Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow is the most anticipated kdrama rn me thinks 😌

One fan also expressed their eagerness to see the behind-the-scenes footages of the unveiled poster.

their poster photographer said that was so much fun at the set back then!!can't wait for the behind the scene😭😭😭#AlchemyOfSouls #AlchemyOfSoulsS2 #환혼 #환혼빛과그림자 https://t.co/8zKYL6Si9j

Meanwhile, some fans also compared the differences between the poster of season 1 and season 2.

The way the two poster mirror each other and the second poster expresses the light and shadow dynamic is unreal. Both covered in complete darkness, Uk is even shrouded and dressed in it and she is his only light in the darkness and he surrounds himself with her.#AlchemyOfSoulsS2 https://t.co/GPgX4RtgT1
jang uk possessive era#환혼 #AlchemyOfSouls #AlchemyOfSoulsS2 #환혼빛과그림자 #AlchemyOfSoulsLightandShadow https://t.co/hayetWrUDr

tvN has announced that the Alchemy of Souls season 2 will premiere on December 10, 2022, at 9:10 p.m. KST.

