The latest posters of Alchemy of Souls Part 2 heighten intrigue

tvN’s blockbuster K-drama, Alchemy of Souls, is all set to return with a thrilling part 2. The latest posters of the show, featuring Lee Jae-wook and Go Yoon-jung, have now piqued the interest of viewers, intensifying the mystery shrouding the upcoming drama.

On November 16, new character posters were published in advance of the show's launch in December. The bright and gloomy themes of the two posters contrast drastically with one another and yet carry the same level of mystery that will undoubtedly attract viewers.

Seja Jeoha ☯️ alchemy of souls @ddungseja

#AlchemyOfSoulsS2 i do trust the hong sisters to execute the storyline flawlessly even with an amnesiac plot but the fact that jang uk only thought of yeong for 3 years while she just forgot who tf she is all this time is so heartwrenching i do trust the hong sisters to execute the storyline flawlessly even with an amnesiac plot but the fact that jang uk only thought of yeong for 3 years while she just forgot who tf she is all this time is so heartwrenching #AlchemyOfSoulsS2 https://t.co/862DBjzOh5

Alchemy of Souls is a fantasy romance drama that is set in the imaginary nation of Daeho, a fictional nation from the Joseon era that cannot be placed on the map.

The screenplay for the sensational show was written by the famed screenwriting pair Hong Jung-eun and Mi-ran, popularly known as the Hong Sisters. The plot of the drama follows a cast of individuals whose fates get entangled as a result of the use of magic that switches people's souls.

“An ominous and crazy lunatic. I should have died then”: Lee Jae-wook’s new poster for Alchemy of Souls sends a chilling message

The K-drama is gearing up to return this December with Part 2. However, the timeline for Part 2 does not resume from the end of part 1. The upcoming season will focus on events that will take place after a lapse of three years since the cliffhanger on which part 1 ended.

While Jung So-min will no longer lead the show as the stunning Mu Deok, Lee Jae-wook, who features as Jang Wook opposite Mu Deok, will continue as the protagonist.

In a recent poster for Alchemy of Souls 2, Jang Wook is seen standing in the middle of a dense fog during the middle of the night, with his eyes concentrated on something that the audience cannot see. He is almost like a monster hidden amid the shadows; his hand is grasping a long knife.

The words "An ominous and crazy lunatic. I should have perished then," appear at the side of the poster, further exacerbating the foreboding sensation surrounding the poster.

In complete contrast, is the character poster of Go Yoon-jung. The sunshine that falls directly on Nak Soo (played by Go Yoon-jung) enhances her natural attractiveness. She is portrayed as being evasive, secretive, and nearly appears to be too lovely to be true.

Her penetrating glance draws spectators in as they try to figure out who this enigmatic lady is, while the writing that reads "I want to know who I truly am" is just barely visible.

The thrill and mystery highlighted in both these posters are further fueling the anticipation for the upcoming season.

Alchemy of Souls Part 2 is scheduled for release on December 10.

Poll : 0 votes