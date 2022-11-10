Intriguing new teaser for Alchemy of Souls Season 2 heralds Lee Jae-wook's return

tvN's sensational K-drama, Alchemy of Souls, is getting ready to make its much-awaited comeback with season 2 on December 10, 2022. On November 9, 2022, the show dropped its teaser trailer, which stunned viewers. The chilling new trailer features Lee Jae-wook, who has declared his comeback.

The trailer focuses on Lee Jae-wook, who appears as the protagonist, Jang Wook. Wook is heard saying in an ominous tone,

"I should have perished back then."

Jang Wook's return has been a shocking revelation for the audience, as the previous season ended on an uncertain note.

After a whirlwind of action sequences that depict a sword tainted with blood, raging flames, and potent magic, a masked woman clad in all white appears. She seems to be curious about something. The preview comes to a close with a disturbing declaration from Jang Wook, who says,

"If my power serves as justification, not a single person will escape this place alive."

The upcoming season of Alchemy of Souls is much awaited by fans

The first season of Alchemy of Souls came to an end on August 28, 2022. After 20 episodes of gripping mysteries, the first season has managed to scratch the surface of the program's expansive plot. The show's magnificent cinematography and all-star ensemble have only furthered the interest for season 2.

The award-winning screenwriters, Hong Jung-eun and Mi-ran, popularly known as the Hong Sisters, have penned the script for the Alchemy of Souls.

The show unfolds in the fictional kingdom of Daeho, located in South Korea, and appears to be based during the Joseon era. The drama portrays the tale of characters whose destinies get entangled as they become involved in dark magic, which leads to an exchange of souls.

The protagonists in season 1 were Lee Jae-wook, who played the role of Jang Wook, and Jung So-min, who brought the vivacious Mu Deok to the screen. However, several changes are being anticipated for season 2. In the words of Director Park Jun-hwa,

“There were so many changes and variations in our narrative, so I thought I wanted to put a human story in it.”

In line with this, the female protagonist of season 2 has been changed from Mu-Deok to Nak Soo, who will be brought to the screen by Go Yoon-jung. Additionally, season 2 of Alchemy of Souls will only consist of ten episodes, which is half of season 1.

Season 2 of Alchemy of Souls is slated to premiere on December 10, 2022.

