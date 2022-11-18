On November 14, 2022, South Korean screenwriter Park Jae-bum attended an event at The Golden Horse Film Master Class held in Taiwan. During the question-answer session, he hinted at the possibility of the second season of Vincenzo.

Featuring Song Joong-ki and Jeon Yeo-been, Vincenzo is a popular dark-comedy, law drama that aired in 2021. The riveting drama follows the story of Vincenzo Cassano, who worked for a Mafia family in Italy. He was employed as a consigliere by the family.

The drama unravels how Vincenzo returns to his native land in South Korea to escape the troubles of Italy. Following his return, he meets a corrupt lawyer, Cha-young, and embarks on a troublesome journey to find his hidden gold.

Fans are excited about the prospect of a second season of the show. One wrote:

"It's about time for Vincenzo Season 2."

Fan reaction (Image via Facebook)

Vincenzo screenwriter Park Jae-bum says real-life situations inspire his projects

Reporters at the lecture asked screenwriter Park Jae-Bum if there would be any sequels to his hit dramas, such as The Fiery Priest and Vincenzo. The screenwriter excitedly confessed that he has been considering a second season of Vincenzo.

He stated that everyday situations significantly inspire his projects and Korean writers are always on the lookout to showcase realistic stories. He further stated that he wants to collaborate with the actors he previously worked with, such as Kim Nam-Gil and Song Joong Ki.

Fans express their excitement about Vincenzo season 2 on Twitter

Fans couldn't contain their excitement and listed the plotlines they wanted to see in season 2. They want Song Joong-Ki's character to meet the tenants of the Geumga Plaza in the drama. Others wanted him to take his love interest Cha Young to Malta. Netizens also demanded Inzaghi's return. He shared a sizzling bromance and chemistry with Song Joong-Ki.

Fans stated,

"Vincenzo doesn’t need season 2 but I still want it."

Emma @EmmaB_Videos I know Vincenzo doesn't NEED season 2 but I WANT season 2

Fans are crazy about Song Joong-Ki's character as a mafia. They even mentioned that even if season 2 is awful, they will still watch it.

gabi @127jongin honestly vincenzo doesn't need a season 2 but even if it's awful I'll be first in line to see him again

honestly vincenzo doesn't need a season 2 but even if it's awful I'll be first in line to see him againhttps://t.co/abLQhTtV8u

The fans couldn't forget the villainous Han Seok, played by Ok Taec-Yeon.

just ok mari 🐱🐶🐼 @2PMmyserotonin So if there's really gonna be season 2 of Vincenzo I hope that Han Seok returns as a ghost.

Chuppy @Chuppy44630990 It's ok if you make Vincenzo season 2 don't be scared I think you can do it and we wait for it any time Vincenzo is in my mind all the time. Since the series ended. I can't move on anymore. So season two please🏻🥹 #Vincenzo

Fans also mentioned that they would tweet daily until they get the official announcement of Vincenzo season 2. The possibility of a second season has undoubtedly caused a stir among the K-drama fandom, as the drama is quite popular.

