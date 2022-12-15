Kim Seon-ho and Han So-hee’s interaction at the AAA Awards sends fans into frenzy

Kim Seon-ho and Han So-hee went viral on social media due to their interaction at the Asian Artist Awards, held in Japan on December 13, 2022.

Two of the best-known personalities in the South Korean entertainment industry, Seon-ho and So-hee have previously acted together in the historical drama, 100 Days My Prince. Their recent interaction at the AAAs now has fans calling the awards ceremony a reunion of the K-drama's cast.

The duo were spotted giggling and talking amongst themselves, and even holding hands in certain clips shared on the social media site. At one point, Han So-hee was also seen taking the actor’s hand to guide him to the front row during the group photo.

Fans went berserk when Han So-hee held Kim Seon-ho’s hands to guide him for the group photo.

During the time of the group photo, which typically occurs at the end of any award show, Han So-hee held hands with the actor, who was initially unwilling to stand in the front row. Fans even pointed out how tightly she is seen gripping Kim Seon-ho's hands the entire time.

While sitting down, Seon-ho removed something from Han So-hee’s chair, thereby winning the hearts of fans.

Han So-hee continued to have an engaging conversation with the actor even after they sat down for the photo. At one point, the actress seemed to be laughing in response to something Seon-ho said.

Han Sohee. @xesoohee Han So Hee and Kim Seon Ho walked hand in hand towards the seats for a group photo with the idols, actors and actresses who were present at AAA 2022. Han So Hee and Kim Seon Ho walked hand in hand towards the seats for a group photo with the idols, actors and actresses who were present at AAA 2022. https://t.co/occ4DunDHO

When the photos were being taken, the actress subsequently started making him laugh. While posing for the pictures, she also urged him to make a classic peace sign.

As the two left their seats, Han So-hee was also seen patting Kim Seon-ho’s shoulder.

As the videos went viral, fans couldn’t contain their excitement about the 100 Days My Prince duo, and took to Twitter to gush about the memorable moments between them from the event.

제이 @seonhopage OH MY GOD HAN SO HEE AND KIM SEON HO OH MY GOD HAN SO HEE AND KIM SEON HO https://t.co/McfbX5l8Ab

제이 @seonhopage KIM SEON HO AND HAN SO HEE WHAT’S SO FUNNY I’M DYING TO KNOW KIM SEON HO AND HAN SO HEE WHAT’S SO FUNNY I’M DYING TO KNOW 😭 https://t.co/Fnd0es2GAt

mumu ◡̈ @seon__shine #KimSeonHo ×



Just wanna save this moment into an edit cz i'm being thankful to her for make him less nervous in that big show 🥲



#김선호 #HanSoHee interactions on Asia Artist Awards 2022Just wanna save this moment into an edit cz i'm being thankful to her for make him less nervous in that big show 🥲 #KimSeonHo × #HanSoHee interactions on Asia Artist Awards 2022Just wanna save this moment into an edit cz i'm being thankful to her for make him less nervous in that big show 🥲#김선호 https://t.co/CdTICq0iUD

js @jkshum #김선호 #KimSeonHo

To be so comfortable with each other in front of hundreds of reporters & thousands of fans. Hitting his leg, dragging his arm, holding his hand, padding his back, picking his wrist for V pose…Such warm friendship fills my heart too.🥰 To be so comfortable with each other in front of hundreds of reporters & thousands of fans. Hitting his leg, dragging his arm, holding his hand, padding his back, picking his wrist for V pose…Such warm friendship fills my heart too.🥰💙#김선호 #KimSeonHohttps://t.co/vXYpG1RBY7

liv ♡ @justseonho_ another angle kim seonho & han sohee cute interaction 🫠



kocak bener sohee maksa seonho biar cepetan duduk wkwk another angle kim seonho & han sohee cute interaction 🫠kocak bener sohee maksa seonho biar cepetan duduk wkwk https://t.co/422ZsErEIy

js @jkshum 🥰!!!! The full version from picking his hand to pose a “V” sign for photo TO padding his back to comfort him that he is doing fine!!! Sohee is an angel to Seonho the entire night!!!



Credit to owner

Awwwww🥰!!!! The full version from picking his hand to pose a “V” sign for photo TO padding his back to comfort him that he is doing fine!!!Sohee is an angel to Seonho the entire night!!! #KimSeonHo 김선호 #KimSeonHo Credit to owner Awwwww 😍🥰!!!! The full version from picking his hand to pose a “V” sign for photo TO padding his back to comfort him that he is doing fine!!!👦👧💙✌️ Sohee is an angel to Seonho the entire night!!! 👼💕 #KimSeonHo김선호 #KimSeonHo Credit to owner https://t.co/suNAO794Mt

Know more about Han So-hee and Kim Seon-ho

Han So-hee is well known for her badass roles in Korean Dramas. Throughout the course of her career, she has essayed a dynamic range of roles showcasing her versatility as an actress.

From The World of Marriage to My Name, the actress has carved out her own place in the industry. She has also starred in other dramas like Nevertheless, Abyss, and Soundtrack #1.

Kim Seon-ho has established himself as a Hallyu star in recent years, and has starred in a number of dramas. He is well known for Hometown Cha Cha Cha, Start-Up, Catch the Ghost, and many others.

Kim Seon-ho is confirmed to make his film debut with his upcoming movie Tropical Sad, while Han So-hee is returning to the drama world with the horror drama Gyeongseong Creature, along with Park Seo-joon.

kdrama diary @kdramasdiary #KimSeonHo , the phenomenal actor that he is, bagging awards at the #2022AsiaArtistAwards ! He has now won 4 awards: DCM Popularity Award, Idol Plus Popularity Award, AAA Asia Celebrity (Actor), and AAA Best Choice (Actor) 🥳 #KimSeonHo, the phenomenal actor that he is, bagging awards at the #2022AsiaArtistAwards! He has now won 4 awards: DCM Popularity Award, Idol Plus Popularity Award, AAA Asia Celebrity (Actor), and AAA Best Choice (Actor) 🥳 https://t.co/GO49EdH6ZQ

At the AAAs, Kim Seon-ho snagged four awards, namely the DCM Popularity Award, Idol Plus Popularity Award, AAA Asia Celebrity Award, and AAA Best Choice Award. Meanwhile, Han So-hee took home the award for Best Artist in the acting category.

