Kim Seon-ho holds his first ever fan meet in Seoul, South Korea

On December 10 and 11, Kim Seon-ho held his first ever fan meet, called "One, Two, Three, Smile", at Sejong University’s Daeyang Hall in Seoul, South Korea. The actor later uploaded pictures from his fan meet on his Instagram account on December 12, and included a caption appreciating fans who attended the meet:

“I was happy thanks to you guys. I will cherish this precious moment for the rest of my life. I sincerely would like to thank you.”

The picture uploaded by Kim Seon-ho shows the actor sitting onstage in the amphitheater, while his fans, who came from different parts of the world just to attend the meet, were behind him, having packed the hall. It is reported to be the first fan meet since the actor's debut, and money collected from the event will reportedly be donated to charitable causes.

Fans lined up at the day's event and even purchased goodies for Kim Seon-ho’s fan meet.

Fans waited in line to purchase goodies when Kim Seon-ho’s fan meet was being held

It has been reported that a huge number of fans traveled to South Korea just to attend the first fan meet of the actor. While the fan’s signing event was happening, a good number of fans lined up to purchase goods for the said event.

Fans event tweeted as the actor arrived for the event, informing the public of his first ever appearance. They were excited to post more details about the venue of the event and even shared photos of the actor. Some fans present at the meet over the two days also described the experience of seeing Kim Seon-ho.

One fan shared a very interesting fact, proving how successful the actor is at present:

“Kim seonho used to personally meet and greet his fans in this small spot near daehakro. Who would have thought that a few years later, he will be holding a grand fan meeting in sejong university with 2000+ people in it? you have come so far, seonho-ya!”

More about actor Kim Seon-ho

Kim Seon-ho began his career in theater and made his debut with the comedy drama Good Manager, where he played a supporting role. In recent years, the actor has appeared in many popular dramas.

His role as Han Ji-pyeong in the hit drama Start-Up was a major breakthrough in his acting career. Fans loved how realistically he portrayed his character, and he soon became one of the most beloved actors among K-drama fans. The actor is known to have portrayed one of the most heartbreaking second lead syndromes among K-drama fans.

He later starred in the tvN slice-of-life K-drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha, where he was paired with Shin Min-ah. Fans loved the cinematography, storytelling, and the phenomenal performances of the actors. He starred in dramas including Catch the Ghost, Strongest Deliveryman, and 100 Days My Prince.

The actor was recently confirmed to make his film debut with the upcoming project Sad Tropical, which is set to be broadcast in 2023.

Kim Seon-ho recently won a grand total of four awards at the 2022 Asia Artists Awards.

