"I hope you can understand with open hearts": Kim Seon-ho shares vulnerable apology at the Press Event for Touching the Void 

Almost a year after getting involved in controversy, Hometown Cha Cha Cha star Kim Seon-ho apologized once again to fans on July 20, this time in person.

The actor shared a heartfelt and vulnerable apology to his fans at the press call event for his play, Touching the Void. He initiated the apology by stating that he felt it was the right thing to do:

"I thought it was the right thing to do, so I came out alone first. I am a little nervous so I thought I would talk incoherently so I wrote this down. I hope you can understand with open hearts."

The press event also happens to be his first official public appearance since the controversy.

In October 2021, just moments after Hometown Cha Cha Cha's season finale, an anonymous netizen claiming to be the actor's ex-partner took to a Korean online forum to accuse Kim Seon-ho of forcing her to get an abortion. The controversy, which took many twists and turns, was finally silenced once the Korean agency Dispatch disproved a number of the ex-girlfriend's accusations.

Despite the favorable resolution, the Start Up actor stepped away from public life, choosing to bid farewell to several projects, much to the dismay of his fans. It is only now that he has started signing up for projects once more, the latest being the play Touching the Void.

Kim Seon-ho read out a handwritten letter at the press event for Touching the Void

On July 20, the actor addressed a room full of reporters at Seoul's Daehangno Art One Theater Hall, located in Jongno-gu.

Kim Seon-ho, who left several projects in the aftermath of the controversy, read out a handwritten letter ahead of the conference. He began by saying:

"I am really sorry and apologize for sharing this at the press call event. Many people worked hard from this spring to summer to make this play. I feel like I have caused a hindrance to everyone so once again apologize to the team and everyone."

Continuing with another apology for his "shortcomings," he promised to be a better actor and human being in the future.

"I am truly sorry for causing concern to many people with bad news. Looking back, I have reflected a lot on my shortcomings. All I can say is that I will put forth the effort to become a better actor and a better person. I am sorry."

Seon-ho's apology earned him a lot of love and support from fans, who commended his bravery in a difficult situation.

This is not the first time the actor has apologized for whatever happened. On May 7, Kim Seon-ho uploaded his first-ever Instagram post since October 2021. In the caption to the post, which depicted an open sky, the actor penned down a touching letter to his fans and thanked them for staying by his side through thick and thin.

More about Kim Seon-ho's upcoming project

The actor will next be seen not on screen, but on stage in the play Touching the Void. Based on a 1988 memoir of the same title by mountaineer Joe Simpson, writer David Greig adapted the memoir into a British play.

In the Korean stage adaptation, Kim Seon-ho will play the role of Joe Simpson, a mountaineer who was isolated on a snowy mountain in a distressful accident.

The play is scheduled to be performed in theaters from July 8 to September 18.

