"Sorry that I made you go through difficult times...": Kim Seon-ho apologizes to fans via first post in seven months 

Kim Seon-ho made a return to social media after maintaining radio silence after getting involved in an ex-girlfriend controversy. The Start-Up star shared a heartfelt letter to his fans, apologizing and promising better things in the future.
In October of 2021, mere moments after the Hometown Cha Cha Cha season finale, an anonymous poster took to a Korean online forum to accuse Kim Seon-ho of forcing her ex-girlfriend to get an abortion. The controversy, which lasted well over a month, took many twists and turns. Things were silenced once the Korean agency Dispatch disproved several of the ex-girlfriend's accusations.
Despite the favorable resolution, the actor stepped away from public life, choosing to bid farewell to several projects, much to the sorrow of his fans.
Kim Seon-ho hints at a possible return to acting in sentimental Instagram post
The Welcome to Waikiki 2 actor made a much-awaited return to the social sphere just a day before his birthday.
On May 7, Kim Seon-ho took to Instagram to upload his first-ever post since October 2021.
The post featured a picture of the sky with a waning moon. The actor used the caption to pen down a touching letter for his fans, who stayed by his side through thick and thin. He wrote:
“I’m sorry that I’ve made you go through difficult times because of my shortcomings… Thank you for celebrating my birthday this year as well and sending me more birthday wishes than I deserve. I will remember the precious feelings you’ve expressed to me, and I will become an actor that can repay your support and encouragement.”
The actor also shared a longer version of this on the social forum, Fancafe.
Fans of the actor left many supportive messages in the comment section, wishing the actor luck. They are eagerly awaiting his return to the entertainment industry.
Incidentally, the actor was also spotted recently on April 18, avoiding the public gaze at the Seoul airport. Kim Seon-ho was returning from Thailand after filming the movie Sad Tropics.
While the actor was dropped from almost all his projects, including the much-loved variety show 2 Days & 1 Night, he remained on the cast of Sad Tropics since the filming was set to go on as scheduled in the winter of 2021.
Sad Tropics is directed by Park Hoon-jung, whose other works include New World and The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion. The movie is expected to premiere in the second half of 2022.