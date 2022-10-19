Kim Seon-ho “positively in talks” to make a comeback with historical-romance drama Haesi’s Sinru

Korean actor Kim Seon-ho might be making his comeback on the small screen soon with a period romance series reportedly titled Haesi’s Sinru.

On October 19, 2022, JTBC reported that the Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha actor was confirmed to star in Haesi’s Sinru. The actor's agency, SALT Entertainment, responded to these reports saying it was not confirmed but the actor was in discussions for the role.

The agency’s representatives shared:

“Actor Kim Seon-ho has received an offer to star in the drama Haesi’s Sinru and he is positively in talks.”

Kim Seon-ho is in discussion for live-action webtoon Haesi’s Sinru, also confirms role in new movie with Sad Tropics director

Kim Seon-ho, who enjoyed breakthrough success with the 2020 show Start-Up, seems to have a busy 2022. It has been sometime since he was caught up in a relationship controversy, going off record in October last year. He returned to acting with the play Touching the Void and the movie Sad Tropics, of which the latter is still a work in progress.

The Start-Up actor has two potential projects lined up to keep him busy over the next few months. Love in the Moonlight writer’s webtoon, Haesi’s Sinru, is one of the projects the actor is in discussion to join.

Haesi’s Sinru is set during the period of Joseon Renaissance, during the days King Sejeong ruled the country. The story revolves around the journey of crown prince Lee Hyang and a mysterious woman called Hae-roo. The prince is a scientist who loves stars while Hae-roo can allegedly see the future.

Writer Yoon Yi-soo, who is the author of the Haesi’s Sinru web novel, will be writing the drama’s script. He is also the creator behind Love in the Moonlight’s web novel. Additionally, if the actor confirms, Lee Hyang will be the actor's second historical role after 100 Days My Prince in 2018.

Another project that Kim Seon-ho is roped in for is Park Hoon-jung’s new film, Tyrant. With the confirmation of the new movie cast, the actor-director duo will be working together for the second time. Their first project was Sad Tropics, which is yet to be released.

Fans react to Kim Seon-ho’s comeback drama reports

Enthusiasm rides high amongst the Start-Up actor's fans. The actor went through several ups and downs in the past year and was even radio silent for around seven months.

His play Touching the Void released in June, receiving an incredible response from fans as they sold out two shows. Similar is the response with the actor’s potential comeback drama.

In other news, Kim Seon-ho also confirmed his attendance at the 2022 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) Japan, which is scheduled to be held on December 13, 2022. In the previous AAA, he won the RET Popularity Award (Actor) and U+ Idol Live Popularity Award (Actor).

