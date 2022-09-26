2022 Seoul International Drama Awards winners: Kim Seon-ho, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, KANGDANIEL and more earn big

On September 22, 2022, Kim Seon-ho, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Lim Young-woong, and KANGDANIEL brought home prestigious trophies from the 2022 Seoul International Drama Awards. The event was held at the KBS Hall in Seoul.

The awards ceremony was held offline for the first time in three years. The Seoul International Drama Awards celebrates series and individuals who have garnered incredible recognition worldwide. The event was established in 2006. As per the reports, this year’s participants included 225 dramas across 29 countries.

Check out the complete list of winners for the 2022 Seoul International Drama Awards

The Seoul International Drama Awards were split into three categories: International Competition, International Invitation, and Korean (Hallyu) Drama. Some of the most talented works and individuals from countries such as the UK, France, Germany, and more won awards for their incredible dramas.

The categories and winners for the International Competition are:

Grand Prize : Help (United Kingdom)

: Help (United Kingdom) Best TV Movie : Take Me Home (Germany), Nobody’s Child (France)

: Take Me Home (Germany), Nobody’s Child (France) Best Mini Series : The Last Summers of the Raspberries (Canada), Anne (Hong Kong)

: The Last Summers of the Raspberries (Canada), Anne (Hong Kong) Best Serial Drama : Hidden Truth (Turkey), Destan (Turkey)

: Hidden Truth (Turkey), Destan (Turkey) Best Director: Akim Isker for Nobody’s Child (France)

Akim Isker for Nobody’s Child (France) Best Screenwriter : Han Hee-jung for The King’s Affection (South Korea)

: Han Hee-jung for The King’s Affection (South Korea) Best Actor : Stephen Graham for Help (United Kingdom)

: Stephen Graham for Help (United Kingdom) Best Actress : Jodie Corner for Help (United Kingdom)

: Jodie Corner for Help (United Kingdom) Jury’s Special Prize: The World Stands Still (Germany)

The categories and winners for the International Invitation are:

Outstanding Asian Star: Wallace Chung for Because of Love (China), Yusei Yagi for My Beautiful Man (Japan), Belle Mariano for He’s into Her (Philippines), Krit Amnuaydechkorn for I Promised You the Moon (Thailand), and Alice Ko for Rainless Love in a Godless Land (Taiwan)

Wallace Chung for Because of Love (China), Yusei Yagi for My Beautiful Man (Japan), Belle Mariano for He’s into Her (Philippines), Krit Amnuaydechkorn for I Promised You the Moon (Thailand), and Alice Ko for Rainless Love in a Godless Land (Taiwan) Outstanding K-POP Idol: KANGDANIEL for Rookie Cops

The categories and winners for the Korean (Hallyu) Drama are:

Outstanding Korean Drama: The Red Sleeve and All of Us Are Dead

The Red Sleeve and All of Us Are Dead Outstanding Korean Actor : Kim Seon-ho for Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

: Kim Seon-ho for Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Outstanding Korean Actress : Jisoo (BLACKPINK) for Snowdrop

: Jisoo (BLACKPINK) for Snowdrop Outstanding Korean OST : Lim Young-woong’s Love Always Run Away for Young Lady and Gentleman

: Lim Young-woong’s Love Always Run Away for Young Lady and Gentleman Seoul Business Agency Prize: Our Beloved Summer

The 2022 Seoul International Drama Awards were hosted by Apink’s Eunji and veteran actor Joo Sang-wook. To make things more interesting, K-pop idol groups such as THE BOYZ, STAYC, acapella band Maytree, and vocal group LA POEM performed at the event.

Actors Kim Seon-ho, Jisoo, and trot singer Lim Young-woong could not attend the event in person, but they sent in video messages for their speeches. Check out their acceptance speeches below:

Meanwhile, the Korean entertainment industry was undoubtedly proud and enthusiastic of its winners at the 2022 Seoul International Drama Awards. All Of Us Are Dead and The Red Sleeve, both contrasting in concept and story, were some of 2022’s biggest hits. South Korea’s influential trot singer Lim Young-woong bagging an award for lending voice to a drama was also praised by many fans.

On the other hand, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo winning Outstanding Korean Actress for her debut drama was nothing short of a celebration for BLINKs.

