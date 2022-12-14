Kim Seon-ho sweeps four awards at the 2022 Asia Artist Awards

On December 13, Kim Seon-ho swept four awards at the 2022 Asia Artist Awards, which were held at Nippon Gasishi Hall in Nagoya, Japan. Many talented actors and actresses won awards, among which Kim Seon-ho bagged the most.
The actor won four awards in four different categories. He won the DCM Popularity Award, Idol Plus Popularity Award, AAA Asia Celebrity Award, and AAA Best Choice award in the actors' category.
Kim Seon-ho received four awards in person and gave multiple speeches consecutively, thanking his fans for voting for him and continuously sacrificing their sleep. He further stated that he is and will always be grateful for the support he is getting from fans.
He also stated that he will work hard to pay them back through good acting. In his third speech, he further thanked the CEO of his agency and staff members who did their best to make him shine and always supported him.
The actor's interaction with actress Han So-hee and others further excited his fans about the award show.
Kim Seon-ho’s interactions with other actors and his gestures send fans into a frenzy
Kim Seon-ho's presence at the Asia Artist Awards 2022 was a treat for many of his fans. It was his first 'proper' public appearance at an event since his last show, Hometown Cha Cha. Since the actor is rather introverted, his friends compelled him to sit in front, which made his fans giggle.
Fans were also proud of the fact that the actor won four awards consecutively, proving that he is famous not only in South Korea but also in Japan. They have been waiting for the moment when he wins the said awards.
There’s footage where Han So-hee picked Kim Seon-ho’s hands and asked him to pose with her. Part of the event went viral on Twitter and fans went berserk. They stated that the actor is effortlessly funny and enjoyed watching him at the Asia Artist Awards.
There was also one fun moment when the actor spontaneously replied to someone while giving his award acceptance speech. Fans shouted "I love you," to which the actor replied the same without hesitation.
Kim Seon-ho’s past work and talents
Kim Seon-ho has featured in many dramas that left a long-lasting impression on viewers. The actor has a passion for acting and he has mentioned the same many times. Among his dramas, Start-Up was one of the most memorable projects as mentioned by the actor in an interview.
Following the Start-Up, he featured in the slice-of-life drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha along with Shin Min-ah. Fans loved the chemistry between the duo and hailed them for their roles. The drama was set in a rural town called Gongjin, where chaotic neighbors lived with each other as they navigated through life.
Kim Seon-ho has been confirmed to make his film debut with the upcoming movie Tropical Sad and is reported to start as the lead in the upcoming historical drama Haesi’s Shinru.