6 K-dramas of 2022 to welcome the new year on an exciting note

As 2022 draws to a near close, it becomes high time to look back and reminisce about the memories that viewers have created with different K-dramas this year. As it is well-known among fans, Korean shows and series can grip the viewers' attention with their phenomenal storytelling, highlighting long-lasting friendships but also the beauty of living. A few examples of these are My Liberation Diary, Our Blues, and many more.

This year's K-dramas have had a realistic approach to conveying their stories, which gave viewers some of the most unforgettable endings. Series such as Twenty-Five Twenty-One and its ending pulled at the fans’ heartstrings, while Guas Electronics made sure viewers giggle throughout the episode.

On that note, here's a list of 2022 K-dramas that fans can binge watch to welcome their new year on a warm and fuzzy note.

Our Blues, Tomorrow, and 4 more K-dramas that will take the viewer's on a rollercoaster ride

1) My Liberation Diary

Where to watch: Netflix, TVING

Hailed as one of the best K-dramas of 2022 by fans, My Liberation Diary presents a brilliant story of a few ordinary people and infuses it with a slice-of-life theme. Set in Sanpo village, three siblings - Yeom Chang-hee (Lee Min-ki), Yeom Mi-jung (Kim Ji-won), and Yeom Ki-jung (Lee El) - move back and forth from Sanpo to Seoul to earn a living.

The daily commute to their workplace has made their lives monotonous, where nothing ever happens. Moreover, in the process, the Yeom siblings struggle to find out what true liberation is.

With 16 episodes focusing on the struggles of introverts and work pressure, My Liberation Diary becomes a philosophical inquiry into understanding life. In addition, the drama has been famous for captivating the viewer's attention with the chemistry between Yeom Mi-Jung and Mr. Goo (Son Seok-koo).

2) Our Blues

Where to watch: Netflix, TVING

The omnibus-style drama Our Blues presents a tale of different residents of Jeju Island who are interconnected with each other in one way or another. Some characters left the island to secure a better livelihood, while others stayed back as they felt comfortable with the tranquility of the island.

Having a total of 20 episodes, Our Blues deals with various topics, including mental health, depression, friendship, family, and love, throughout each episode. Moreover, the slice-of-life theme is exemplified by the fantastic performances of actors Lee Byung-hun, Shin Min-ah, Kim Woo-bin, Lee Jung-eun, and Cha Seung-won, who have successfully carried out the essence of the drama.

3) Gaus Electronics

Where to watch: Viki

The 12 episodes of Gaus Electronics are a fresh take on the corporate life as it infuses comedy and divorces itself from the typical rom-com K-dramas. The show presents the struggles of a marketing team at Gaus Electronics, which is famous for selling home appliance commodities.

Called the Chaos Team 3, Lee Sang-sik (Kwak Dong-yeon), Cha Na-rae (Ko Sung-hee), and Ma Tan (Bae Hyun-sung) are known as the company's biggest troublemakers. However, it is the interactions between Lee Sang-sik and Cha Na-rae that bring comical relief to the K-drama. Other characters, such as Ma Tan and the manager of the company, have also become fan favorites with their respective actors' incredible performances.

4) Through the Darkness

Where to watch: Prime Video, Viki, Netflix, and Apple TV

One of the highest-rated K-dramas in South Korea, Through the Darkness explores the psychological behavior of criminals who murder people with no ulterior motive. Kim Nam-gil, playing the role of a reserved and silent criminal profiler named Song Ha-young, embarks on a journey to discover the reason behind these murders.

Song Ha-young is joined by his partner Kook Young-soo (Jin Seon-kyu) to find out the psychological behavior of criminals involved in a series of brutal murders. In just 12 episodes, Through the Darkness manages to set the bar high with its suspenseful and psychological drama that, as some viewers believed, arrested their attention for the entirety of the series.

5) Tomorrow

Where to watch: Netflix

The fantasy drama Tomorrow tackles a number of stories that are pertinent to the present generation. With a total of 16 episodes, the series highlights several sensitive topics, such as bullying, discrimination, love, relationships, unemployment, suicide, and mental health, among others, through the portrayal of different characters.

Tomorrow is the kind of K-drama that shouldn’t be missed as it showcases some of the most significant aspects of life, including will-power, determination, and family's struggles. The series presents the tale of Grim Reapers, entitled to save the lives of people about to commit suicide. These supernatural beings are part of the Risk Management team that is established by the almighty. Additionally, SF9's Rowoon, Kim Hee-sun, Yun Ji-on, and Lee Soo-hyuk played the roles of grim reapers.

6) Twenty-Five, Twenty-One

Where to watch: Netflix, TVING

Twenty-Five,Twenty-One left a lasting impression on the viewers' minds. The 16 episodes drama is about an athlete and a reporter whose encounter leads them to create some of their life's most beautiful and unforgettable memories.

While the K-drama conveys not to dwell on the past, it also inspires people to live in the moment. If viewers are looking for a drama with a well-executed plot, beautiful retro cinematography, bromance, and friendships, then Twenty-Five, Twenty-one should be added to their watch list.

Being one of the most popular K-dramas of this year, the series owes much of its credit to Kim Tae-ri and Nam Joo-hyuk, who charmed the viewers with their on-screen chemistry in Twenty-Five, Twenty-One.

The year 2022 had an abundance of K-dramas talking about anything and everything under the sun. From fantasy thrillers to retro love stories, many Korean series introduced viewers to multiple genres and refreshing stories. Moreover, as the year ends, K-drama fans are left anticipating what 2023 will have in store for them.

Poll : 0 votes