Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won confirmed to star in the upcoming drama Queen of Tears

Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won have been confirmed to star in the upcoming drama Queen of Tears. The production company Studio Dragon officially announced the production of the Queen of Tears on December 5, stating:

“The production of writer Park Ji-eun’s new drama Queen of Tears has been confirmed.”

Park Ji-eun, who has penned the hit dramas My Lover From the Star and The Producers, will be the screenwriter for the upcoming drama Queen of Tears. The series will be helmed by director Jang Young-woo, who has previously worked with Park Ji-eun on the 2019 Netflix hit drama Crash Landing On You.

The upcoming drama will tell the story of a married couple who will be going through a sequence of obstacles to protect what is theirs. Actors Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won will be playing the roles of the married partners.

Kim Soo-hyun’s character Baek Hyun-woo is the pride of Yongduri

#KIMSOOHYUN @hashtagsoohyun | Kim Soohyun confirmed to appear in 'Queen of Tears' <NEW character we've never seen before>



On the 5th, Gold Medalist said, "Kim Soohyun has confirmed his appearance in 'Queen of Tears' shows explosive interest not only in Korea but also abroad."



Kim Soo-hyun will play the character of Baek Hyun-woo, a highly-esteemed individual in the village of Yongduri. Popularly known as the "pride of the village" because of his talents, Baek Hyun-woo is the legal director of the Queens Group, a conglomerate.

While Kim Soo-hyun acts as the legal director of the Queens Group, actress Kim Ji-won plays the role of the chaebol heiress of the conglomerate. Kim Ji-won will essay the role of Hong Hae-in, the Queen of the Queens Group. She is nicknamed the "arrogant queen" of the Group’s department stores.

The drama will chronicle the thrilling and comical love story of the married couple Baek Hyun-woo and Hong Hae-in. The duo will have to go through a series of hurdles to survive and protect their foundation.

Kim Soo-hyun will be also be reuniting with screenwriter Park Ji-eun for the upcoming romance drama Queen of Tears. He previously worked with the screenwriter for the dramas My Love From the Star and The Producers.

He is one of the highest paid actors in South Korea and has starred in many hit dramas including My Love From the Star and It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, among many others. He even made a cameo in Park Ji-eun’s drama Crash Landing on You. Kim Soo-hyun recently starred in the Coupang series One Ordinary Day, which is a remake of the British TV series Criminal Justice.

Kim Ji-won, on the other hand, is one of the most sought after actresses in the Korean industry. She has starred in a number of popular dramas, including Arthdal Chronicles, Fight For My Way, and many others.

Fans are excited to watch "The King and Queen of Queen’s conglomerate group" onscreen

K-drama fans are thrilled with the pairing of the protagonists in the upcoming K-drama Queen of Tears and are excited to see them onscreen. Kim Soo-hyun has been trending on Twitter since the confirmation of the casting news.

Kim Ji-won’s fans are excited about her playing the arrogant Queen’s role in the upcoming drama. They are eager to see a blend of her previous characters Choi Ae-ra and Rachel from Fight For My Way and The Heirs in the drama Queen of Tears.

I think the previous drama of #kimjiwon is more a challenge and explore of herself instead of achieving awards, however this time her new drama is with #kimsoohyun who always gets awards, I believe it will be her chance to get a new prize

#KimJiWon 김지원 #QueenOfTears @istanqueens14



"Arrogant Queen" and a "Conglomerate" in a "humorous way"



MY MANIFESTATION IS BECOMING REAL!? WAAAAAAIIIIIIT A DAMN MINUTE!!!!????



One fan also tweeted about the talented production team for the upcoming drama and the visuals of the two actors.

Another fan shared a fan-made teaser for the upcoming drama:

The upcoming rom-com drama Queen of Tears is reportedly set to begin filming in the first half of 2023 and will premiere in the second half of the year.

