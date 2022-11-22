South Korean actress Kim Ji-won is reportedly set to star in the Korean drama Queen of Tears. On November 22, a source from her agency High Zium Studio, confirmed that the actress has received an offer for the lead role in the drama Queen of Tears. The source also stated that Kim Ji-won is positively reviewing the offer.

Along with the actress, actor Kim Soo-hyun is also considering the casting offer positively for Queen of Tears. The series is penned by screenwriter Park Ji-eun, who created the drama My Love From the Star where actor Kim Soo-hyun played the role of a protagonist. If the actor confirms the offer, it will be his third time working with screenwriter Park Ji-eun after My Love From the Star and The Producers.

Kim Ji-won and Kim Soo-hyun are expected to play the role of the married couple once they accept the offer.

Kim Ji-won’s first role as a married woman

If Kim Ji-won accepts the casting offer, she is expected to portray the character of a married woman. The highest-paid actor, Kim Soo-hyun will play the role of Kim Ji-won’s husband if he accepts the offer. However, detailed information such as the drama’s storyline and broadcast timing hasn’t been revealed by the production team yet.

The actress began her acting career as a model in advertisements in 2010. Over the years, she has featured in many hit dramas. She has acted alongside many Hallyu actors such as Lee Min-ho, Park Seo-joon, Song Joong-ki, and Ji Chang-wook. Fans recently loved her chemistry with actor Son Seok-koo in the drama My Liberation Diary. They are also known as the worship couple among the drama freaks.

The actress has starred in many dramas like Descendants of the Sun, Arthdal Chronicles, Lovestruck in the City, Fight For My Way, The Heirs, among others.

Kim Soo-hyun, is an established actor and has been popular in many hit dramas. The actor starred in dramas such as My Love From The Star, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, Moon Embracing the Sun, Father’s Home, and many others. He has been paired with actresses such as Seo Ye-ji and Jun Ji-hyun.

Fans are elated about the casting of Queen of Tears

Fans could not have been happier upon hearing the news of the casting. Many speculate what the story will be about, while others are happy that they will get to see the top stars in a drama together.

Fans expressed their excitement through the following tweets:

🍭 @kshingx



A new work by ParkJiEun

Both are expected to work together as a married couple.



who knew I can make manifest crying shaking 🥹🥹🥹 🍭 @kshingx i just think jiwon and soohyun in queen of tears… i just think jiwon and soohyun in queen of tears… https://t.co/r9AnyuLL1V #KimJiWon recently offered the lead role for 'Queen of Tears' & on final stage of discussion.A new work by ParkJiEun #KimSooHyun considering the role as the male lead.Both are expected to work together as a married couple.who knew I can make manifest crying shaking 🥹🥹🥹 twitter.com/kshingx/status… #KimJiWon recently offered the lead role for 'Queen of Tears' & on final stage of discussion.A new work by ParkJiEun #KimSooHyun considering the role as the male lead.Both are expected to work together as a married couple. who knew I can make manifest crying shaking 🥹🥹🥹 twitter.com/kshingx/status… https://t.co/YSbN2BfBdk

anya @aishiiibal Im seated for #KimSoohyun and #KimJiwon as married couple for upcoming drama Queen of Tears 🥹 Im seated for #KimSoohyun and #KimJiwon as married couple for upcoming drama Queen of Tears 🥹 https://t.co/KJif42azSr

RISHA KWON @rishakwon I am so happy when i hear Kim Ji Won will be a main character in queen of tears with soo hyun , actually i am shipper for ssam couple (seojun-jiwon) . And its look like seojun and soohyun change their partner I am so happy when i hear Kim Ji Won will be a main character in queen of tears with soo hyun , actually i am shipper for ssam couple (seojun-jiwon) . And its look like seojun and soohyun change their partner 😂😆 https://t.co/CxuHG8rnfO

Some fans have already declared that Queen of Tears would be their favorite drama.

◐.̃◐ @lilyshye QUEEN OF TEARS WILL BE MY FAV DRAMA OF ALL TIME QUEEN OF TEARS WILL BE MY FAV DRAMA OF ALL TIME

The the 30-year-old actress recently starred in the Netflix hit drama My Liberation Diary and Kim Soo-hyun pulled off his role in One Ordinary Day.

It will be exciting to see Kim Ji-won and Kim Soo-hyun together in the upcoming drama Queen of Tears.

Poll : 0 votes