Create

Kim Ji-won reportedly in talks to star in new Korean Drama Queen of Tears alongside Kim Soo-hyun

By Kirti Tiwari
Modified Nov 22, 2022 09:45 PM IST
My Liberation Diary featuring Kim Ji-won (Image via JTBC)
My Liberation Diary featuring Kim Ji-won (Image via JTBC)

South Korean actress Kim Ji-won is reportedly set to star in the Korean drama Queen of Tears. On November 22, a source from her agency High Zium Studio, confirmed that the actress has received an offer for the lead role in the drama Queen of Tears. The source also stated that Kim Ji-won is positively reviewing the offer.

Along with the actress, actor Kim Soo-hyun is also considering the casting offer positively for Queen of Tears. The series is penned by screenwriter Park Ji-eun, who created the drama My Love From the Star where actor Kim Soo-hyun played the role of a protagonist. If the actor confirms the offer, it will be his third time working with screenwriter Park Ji-eun after My Love From the Star and The Producers.

Kim Ji-won and Kim Soo-hyun are expected to play the role of the married couple once they accept the offer.

Kim Ji-won’s first role as a married woman

If Kim Ji-won accepts the casting offer, she is expected to portray the character of a married woman. The highest-paid actor, Kim Soo-hyun will play the role of Kim Ji-won’s husband if he accepts the offer. However, detailed information such as the drama’s storyline and broadcast timing hasn’t been revealed by the production team yet.

The actress began her acting career as a model in advertisements in 2010. Over the years, she has featured in many hit dramas. She has acted alongside many Hallyu actors such as Lee Min-ho, Park Seo-joon, Song Joong-ki, and Ji Chang-wook. Fans recently loved her chemistry with actor Son Seok-koo in the drama My Liberation Diary. They are also known as the worship couple among the drama freaks.

youtube-cover

The actress has starred in many dramas like Descendants of the Sun, Arthdal Chronicles, Lovestruck in the City, Fight For My Way, The Heirs, among others.

Kim Soo-hyun, is an established actor and has been popular in many hit dramas. The actor starred in dramas such as My Love From The Star, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, Moon Embracing the Sun, Father’s Home, and many others. He has been paired with actresses such as Seo Ye-ji and Jun Ji-hyun.

youtube-cover

Fans are elated about the casting of Queen of Tears

Fans could not have been happier upon hearing the news of the casting. Many speculate what the story will be about, while others are happy that they will get to see the top stars in a drama together.

Fans expressed their excitement through the following tweets:

#KimJiWon recently offered the lead role for 'Queen of Tears' & on final stage of discussion.A new work by ParkJiEun #KimSooHyun considering the role as the male lead.Both are expected to work together as a married couple. who knew I can make manifest crying shaking 🥹🥹🥹 twitter.com/kshingx/status… https://t.co/YSbN2BfBdk
Im seated for #KimSoohyun and #KimJiwon as married couple for upcoming drama Queen of Tears 🥹 https://t.co/KJif42azSr
Queen Of Tears...and i'm in tears😭😭😭😭#KimJiWon #KimSooHyun https://t.co/O83aq2NoRp
#KimSooHyun x #KimJiWon for queen of tears ✨ https://t.co/BTBzqyDsYd
I am so happy when i hear Kim Ji Won will be a main character in queen of tears with soo hyun , actually i am shipper for ssam couple (seojun-jiwon) . And its look like seojun and soohyun change their partner 😂😆 https://t.co/CxuHG8rnfO
And one of my wishes has been granted. Thank you, God and K drama gods 😍#KimSoohyun and #KimJiwon the soon K drama Couple you will adore ❤️" Queen of Tears " twitter.com/luvkoKimSoohyu…

Some fans have already declared that Queen of Tears would be their favorite drama.

And one of my wishes has been granted. Thank you, God and K drama gods 😍#KimSoohyun and #KimJiwon the soon K drama Couple you will adore ❤️" Queen of Tears " twitter.com/luvkoKimSoohyu…
QUEEN OF TEARS WILL BE MY FAV DRAMA OF ALL TIME

The the 30-year-old actress recently starred in the Netflix hit drama My Liberation Diary and Kim Soo-hyun pulled off his role in One Ordinary Day.

It will be exciting to see Kim Ji-won and Kim Soo-hyun together in the upcoming drama Queen of Tears.

Quick Links

Edited by Madhur Dave
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...