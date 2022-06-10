Kim Ji-won parts ways with SALT Entertainment after two years

My Liberation Notes star Kim Ji-won has officially parted ways with her management of two years, SALT Entertainment. On June 10, SALT Entertainment officially released a statement announcing that the actress’s exclusive contract with the agency had ended and she would not be renewing it.

SALT Entertainment shared that even though they will not be renewing their contract, they will be rooting for each other and wish each other the best. The management also requested Kim Ji-won’s fans to give her love and support for her future endeavors.

Kim Ji-won won't be returning to SALT Entertainment

SALT Entertainment, home to actors Park Shin-hye and Kim Seon-ho, released an official statement confirming her departure from the management after two years. It said:

“We have ended our management of actress Kim Ji Won, and we have decided to root for one another in our respective places.”

They lavished praises on the My Liberation Notes star and said they would continue supporting her as she takes on more challenging roles in her next set of projects. The statement further said:

“We would like to thank actress Kim Ji Won for showing us good things while working together on a wide variety of projects in her time with us. We will be sincerely cheering on her future as actress Kim Ji Won, who will continue to shine bright in many projects in the future as well.”

Finally, SALT Entertainment thanked the actress' fans for their unsparing love and support and wished her the best in her future endeavors.

She signed an exclusive contract with SALT Entertainment on February 10, 2020. She was previously associated with King Kong by Starship. The talented star made her debut as a commercial model almost a decade back in 2010.

She debuted with the drama High Kick! Revenge of the Short-Legged and proved her versatile acting talent in The Heirs, Descendants of the Sun, Fight for my Way, Arthdal Chronicles, and more recently in My Liberation Notes.

Kim Ji-won wowed audiences with her sublime performance in My Liberation Notes

The beautiful and charming actor delivered a sublime performance in My Liberation Notes, co-starring alongside Lee Min-ki, Seon Seok-koo, and Lee El.

The story follows three siblings, Yeom Chang-hee (Lee Min-ki), Yeom Mi-jeong (Kim Ji-won), Yeom Ki-jeong (Lee El), and a mysterious stranger, Mr. Gu (Seon Seok-koo). The siblings and Mr. Gu want to escape their mundane lives to find the greener pastures of life.

Kim Ji-won’s Yeom Mi-jeong is the youngest of the three siblings. She plays a contract employee in the design department of a credit card company. She is introverted and timid until she decides to take the matter into her own hands and change how things are going in her life.

