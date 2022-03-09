5 empowering female K-drama characters who completely stole the show

K-dramas have long left the submissive, fragile, doll-like female characters heavily dependent on males to lead the show. The beauty of South Korean dramas is changing, and it is changing for the better.

Multiple dramas today have strong female characters either as protagonists with major screentime and character development or even if on the side, wholly independent and bursting with intelligence.

While a decade ago, female characters were mainly sidelined and added as token representation, K-dramas in recent years have shifted the narrative. They now focus on strong, courageous and empowering women who add value to the drama.

Take a look at the five female K-drama characters who outshone their male counterparts

1. Choi Ae-ra (Park Ji-won) - Fight for My Way

Park Ji-won’s Choi Ae-ra is a force to be reckoned with. The ambitious yet grounded department store employee never loses focus on her dreams and continues walking towards them despite their struggles. She takes her dreams, freedom, and love for friends to the extent of never letting it overpower self-happiness.

Choi Ae-ra has a mix of cute and deadly charms. In one of the scenes, she pretends to be a naive woman who doesn’t know how to box and ends up throwing a heavy punch at the man. She is also understanding and supportive of other women.

2. Do Ha-na (Kim Se-jeong) & Choo Mae-ok (Yeom Hae-ran) - The Uncanny Counter

﻿The Uncanny Counter’s Counters (a group of people with abilities tasked with sending evil spirits back to the afterlife), Do Ha-na and Choo Mae-ok, stand out incredibly well. The duo are tough to beat and always take charge of the situation better than the others.

Kim Se-jeong plays Ha-na, the sole survivor after her family gets poisoned, who becomes a Counter and never backs down from fighting people. She is mature, intelligent, and, unlike the stereotype of women letting emotions get in their way, uses her emotions and experiences to help others.

Yeon Hae-ran plays the matriarch Choo Mae-ok, a grieving mother who has lost her son. She channels her emotions into becoming the pillar of the Counter team. Her expertise and caring personality makes her one of the best female K-drama characters.

As the leader, Mae-ok always saves the day with her healing powers and quick solutions.

3. Ji Sun-woo (Kim Hee-ae) - The World of the Married

The World of the Married is the highest-rated drama in the history of Korean television for a reason - and the majority of it is because of Kim Hee-ae’s Ji Sun-woo.

In the K-drama, Sun-woo is a doting mother and wife, who sacrifices her happiness for her family and career. But she takes the reins of the relationship when she discovers that her perfect family is imperfect, when she finds her husband cheating right in front of her, while her friends help him do so.

With the world against her, Sun-woo gets a divorce and seeks revenge. She shines as the smartest person in the K-drama with her fierce passion for ruining their lives running high. Sun-woo breaks the quintessential stereotype of women wallowing in self-pity when they find they’re cheated upon.

The show also propelled Han So-hee to fame, who played the second wife. It led to the actress bagging multiple shows.

4. Ko Moon-young (Seo Ye-ji) - It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

Seo Ye-ji’s portrayal of Ko Moon-young yelling “I told you I love you” at the top of her lungs in the middle of the road as the lead walks by remains a memorable moment for K-drama fans.

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay dealt with mental health issues, and Ko Moon-young was seen struggling with an antisocial personality disorder. However, that doesn’t stop her from falling in love or taking care of the people she loves.

A true tsundere, Moon-young, comes off as a cold, sassy person but takes a stand in tough situations no matter the consequences. Her fiery attitude matches her obsession with having someone to love and protect.

She never changes for the male lead, and neither does she expect him to change his priority from his autistic brother to her. She shares responsibilities equally and demands to be respected.

5. Hong Cha-young (Jeon Yeo-been) - Vincenzo

K-drama Vincenzo and Jeon Yeo-been are a match made in heaven. Full of enthusiasm, ambition, and determination, Hong Cha-young is a smart, dedicated lawyer who knows her laws to the very T.

She swaddles between an elegant lady outsmarting the senior ups and an energetic, fun woman who knows when to let her hair down.

Cha-young becomes a close ally of the lead and together takes down the corrupt Babel Group. She is never sidelined but always stays up front, challenging people and putting her massive expertise and knowledge to good use.

Bonus: The trio in Search WWW

K-drama Search WWW stars Im Soo-jung as Bae Ta-mi, Lee Da-hee as Cha Hyeon, Jeon Hye-jin as Song Ga-kyeong as the three main and empowering leads. The show represents what goes on in career-oriented women’s lives - they don’t back down, they don’t sacrifice their careers for love, they don’t devalue themselves because of love, and a lot more.

The show is layered with impactful and empowering messages as the women hold top positions at rival companies. It also minus the stereotypical catfights and focused women supporting each other.

Here’s hoping we get more powerful, courageous women in the K-drama world that everyone can look up to.

