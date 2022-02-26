Arthdal Chronicles is back with Season 2

Arthdal Chronicles has been renewed for a second season after a long gap.

On February 21, a source from Studio Dragon stated that the long-awaited second season of Arthdal Chronicles is being planned with the goal of filming this year. The cast, release timing, and platform are yet to be determined.

The script will be written by Kim Young-hyun and Park Sang-yeon, who wrote the first season. It will be helmed by Kim Kwang-sik, who also directed the film The Great Battle.

tvN had reported in February 2020 that the second season of Arthdal Chronicles would be shot in the second half of the year. However, due to COVID-19, Studio Dragon announced in June 2020 that the production timetable was at risk.

They invested 10 more billions for season 2 and the director will be Kim Kwang-Sik?...

Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 finally sees the light

The three-part dramatic fantasy series, which first aired in 2019, is about the residents of the historic city of Arthdal battling power struggles in a legendary land known as Arth, with some finding love along the path.

Eun Seom overcomes adversity to rescue his tribe, learning about his true roots in the process.

Jang Dong-gun plays Ta-gon, Song Joong-ki plays Eun-seom, Kim Ji-won plays Tan-ya, and Kim Ok-bin plays Tae Al-ha in the first season. Viewers are excited to see if they will repeat their roles and whether any new actors will be added to the cast.

In July 2020, Studio Dragon provided updates, stating that they had to make significant revisions due to travel constraints and hence could not shoot abroad.

Industry insiders explained in a statement that Season 2 production is a complex matter to decide instantly given the current situation. They added that the production situation and the cost would be comparable to those from the first season, so the production company is evaluating different options.

Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 was then dropped from the 2021 schedule.

Fortunately, the show is getting its long-awaited sequel, thanks to popular demand and an outpouring of support from viewers. Season 2 of Arthdal Chronicles will be broadcast in 2023, while the cast is still being decided.

More about fantasy K-drama

Arthdal Chronicles was recognized as the first ancient Korean fantasy drama. It takes place during the Bronze Age and is based largely on Dangun, the founder of the first Korean Kingdom of Gojoseon.

It debuted on Netflix around the world.

According to the Korea Creative Content Agency's Consumer Research Report, the series was the sixth most popular Korean drama in the United States in 2019. It also entered the list of the highest-rated Korean dramas in cable television history.

Brunei was used as the location for the show. Song Joong-ki and Kim Ji-won both starred in 2016's successful drama Descendants of the Sun, and the Arthdal Chronicles acted as a reunion venture for them.

Following its premiere, the show was compared to Game of Thrones and garnered a lot of attention.

Another intriguing aspect of the show was Global Star Song Joong-ki's double role, which showcased his versatility as an actor and was applauded by many fans.

The show was also named the Most Anticipated Drama of 2019 at the Korea First Brand Awards in 2018. It aired on tvN, a cable channel/pay television with a smaller audience than free-to-air television/public broadcasters (KBS, SBS, MBC, and EBS).

The first episode received 6.7 percent average ratings and a peak of 8%, placing it top among all dramas in its time slot, including non-cable broadcasting networks.

to the bottom of what is deep!

The drama established a tremendous personal best of 7.7% in its fourth episode. The finals received an average rating of 7.4 percent across the country. The series quickly climbed to the forefront of cable television's list of highest-rated Korean dramas.

