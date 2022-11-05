Kim Soo-hyun to star in new drama by My Love From The Star writer

Kim Soo-hyun is confirmed to be in talks for a new drama, Queen of Tears (literal translation) written by My Love From The Star scriptwriter, Park Ji-eun.

If the actor confirms his role, it will be their third time working together, and fans can't keep calm. The two have previously worked together on My Love From The Star and The Producers, which were immense hits among all K-drama fans.

On November 4, Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, announced that the actor has received an official formal letter to star in Queen Of Tears. Back in April 2022, the It's Okay to Not Be Okay star was rumored to reunite with Park Ji-eun for another show. However, it was unconfirmed then and his agency recently confirmed the news.

They also stated:

“Kim Soo Hyun has received a casting offer for ‘Queen of Tears’ and is currently in talks."

It hasn't been announced whether he will star or not. However, considering the success of The Producers and My Love From The Star, the upcoming drama will surely draw attention from fans even before it premieres.

Kim Soo-hyun to reunite with My Love From The Star writer for a new drama

Kim Soo-hyun, who made his last onscreen appearance in 2021, with One Ordinary Day, might make a comeback soon with a new drama series written by Park Ji-eun.

Not many details about the drama have been announced yet. However, the director and screenwriter are already onboard. Park Ji-eun, who has previously written The Producers, Crash Landing On You, Legends of The Blue Sea, and My Husband Got A Family will pen the story.

Lee Eung-bok and Kim Hee-won will direct the drama. Fans might know the former from Mr. Sunshine, Goblin, Jirisan, and Descendants of the Sun and the first two seasons of Sweet Home. Meanwhile, the latter is known for Vincenzo, Little Women, The Crowned Clown, and Soundtrack #1, will direct the drama.

Since the lead roles have not been confirmed, the cast lineup is a surprise for the fans. As for the female lead, Park Eun-bin has received the offer and is currently rumored to star in the show. The actress recently achieved a global fame with her portrayal of an autistic lawyer in Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

Kim Soo-hyun made his debut in 2007 in the family sitcom, Kimchi Cheese Slice. He later went on to become a household name with his part in the 2011 drama Dream High.

Since then, he has attracted millions of fans who love to binge watch his popular K-dramas such as It's Okay Not To Be Okay, Moon Embracing The Sun, Father's House, One Ordinary Day, and more.

Besides being a top notch actor with the highest receiving fees, he is also a two-time winner of the Grand Bell Award. In 2014, he was appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador of Seoul.

