Crash Landing On You musical: Lee Jang-woo, WJSN’s Yeonjung and more cast in the musical adaptation of the hit K-drama

Popular 2019 K-drama Crash Landing On You starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Kim Jung-hyun and Seo Ji-hye is getting a musical adaptation on stage with new cast members like Lee Jang-woo, WJSN’s Yeonjung, Lee Yi-kyung, Min Woo-hyuk and more.

Last March, it was confirmed that tvN’s hit drama Crash Landing on You would be remade into a musical by production companies Pop Music and T2N Media.

In the musical remake, Ri Jeong-hyeok will be played by Lee Jang-woo, Lee Kyu-hyung, and Min Woo-hyuk, whereas Yoon Se-ri will be played by Im Hye-young, Kim Ryeo-won, and Na Ha-na.

Crash Landing On You is a charming, cross-border love story between a wealthy South Korean woman, Yoon Se-ri, played by Son Ye-jin, who accidentally lands in North Korea and bumps into an elite North Korean officer, Ri Jeong-hyeok, played by her real-life husband Hyun Bin.

They’re intertwined with the characters of Seo Dan (Seo Ji-hye), the fiancée of Ri Jeong-hyuk, and Goo Seung-jun (Kim Jung-hyun), a rich and ambitious businessman seeking refuge in North Korea.

Detailed cast list for the Crash Landing On You musical: Yeonjung as Seo Dan, Tei as Goo Seung-jun, and more

The official poster for the musical remake of Crash Landing on You (Image via Pop Music and T2N Media)

The musical counterpart of North Korean officer Ri Jeong-hyeok will be played by a bunch of talented actors, including Lee Jang-woo, Lee Kyu-hyung, and Min Woo-hyuk.

Son Ye-jin’s iconic role in Yoon Se-ri will be played by Im Hye-young, Kim Ryeo-won, and Na Ha-na.

The role of Goo Seung-jun, played by Kim Jung-hyun in the drama, will be played by Tei, Lee Yi-kyung, and Han Seung-yoon. Finally, Seo Dan will be portrayed by Song Joo-hee, Kim Yi-hoo, and WJSN’s Yeonjung.

There are some notable names among the secondary cast members as well.

Heo Gyu and Ahn Se-ha will play Jo Cheol-kang, a powerful North Korean state security officer. The role was portrayed by actor Oh Man-seok in the drama version.

Ri Jeong-hyuk’s loyal squad members will be played by Choi Ho-joong as Pyo Chi-soo, Kim Won-bin and Yoon Eun-oh as Park Kwang-bum, Song Kwang-Il as Kim Joo-meok, and Jo Hyun-woo as Geum Eun-dong.

munira’s edits 📁 @munirasedits hyun bin and son yejin binjin inc ri jeong hyeok and yoon seri (crash landing on you) kdrama couple edit hyun bin and son yejin binjin inc ri jeong hyeok and yoon seri (crash landing on you) kdrama couple edit https://t.co/799bVdO9EL

The array of women in the North Korean village where Son Ye-jin’s character sought refuge includes well-known names like Yoon Sa-bong and Im Kang-hee as Ma Young-ae, the wife of the senior colonel and the headwoman of the neighborhood.

Others in the neighborhood include Kim Ah-young as Na Wol-suk, Kwon Bo-mi as Yang Ok-geum and Park Ji-eun as Hyun Myung-soon.

Finally joining the cast are actors Lee Ho-jin, Song Hyo-won, Goo Dam, Kim Ji-won, Yoo Sung-jae, Kim Myung-joo, Jung Ye-joo, and Kim Dan-ah in pivotal roles.

KoreaNewsIndo @koreanewsindo1

koreanewsindo.blogspot.com/2022/07/lee-ja… Lee Jang Woo, Yeonjung WJSN, Lee Kyu Hyung, Lee Yi Kyung, dan Lainnya Dikonfirmasi Membintangi Musikal "Crash Landing on You" Lee Jang Woo, Yeonjung WJSN, Lee Kyu Hyung, Lee Yi Kyung, dan Lainnya Dikonfirmasi Membintangi Musikal "Crash Landing on You"koreanewsindo.blogspot.com/2022/07/lee-ja… https://t.co/sNP6rzG6r1

The musical stage adaptation will be helmed by Park Ji-hye, who also directed the musical Maybe Happy Ending, and Gentleman's Guide. With him will be music director Lee Sang-hoon, best known for dramas like Signal and Hospital Playlist.

Crash Landing On You musical: Will the stage adaptation travel to international shores?

🪂🥫 @cloysauce



Ri Jeong-hyeok: Min Woo-hyuk, Lee Kyu-hyung, Lee Jang-woo



Yoon Se-ri: Lim Hye-young, Kim Ryeo-won, Na Ha-na



#CrashLandingOnYou #사랑의불시착 Crash Landing on You musical profile previews (L-R)Ri Jeong-hyeok: Min Woo-hyuk, Lee Kyu-hyung, Lee Jang-wooYoon Se-ri: Lim Hye-young, Kim Ryeo-won, Na Ha-na Crash Landing on You musical profile previews (L-R) Ri Jeong-hyeok: Min Woo-hyuk, Lee Kyu-hyung, Lee Jang-wooYoon Se-ri: Lim Hye-young, Kim Ryeo-won, Na Ha-na #CrashLandingOnYou #사랑의불시착 https://t.co/xNGVXA2UP8

To add to the excitement of international fans, representatives of the production companies Pop Music and T2N Media revealed that the upcoming musical is being wooed with proposals to premiere in different foreign countries.

"Even before the world premiere, proposals from many countries are flooding, and it is expected to establish a unique position as a representative work of K-Musical.”

The opening performance of the Crash Landing on You musical will take place from September 16 to November 13 at the Seoul COEX Artium, which is located in Gangnam.

