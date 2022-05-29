Son Ye-jin’s latest Instagram post sparks pregnancy rumors

Rumors about Crash Landing on You actress Son Ye-jin being pregnant have once taken over the internet. The actress returned to Instagram after nearly ten days and uploaded photos of herself enjoying her time near the sea. She wore a comfortable long white dress and a hat at a location that looked similar to Jeju Island.

The flowy white dress has resulted in South Korean and international fans speculating about the 40-year-old actress’ pregnancy.

The actress returned with her husband, Hyun Bin, from their honeymoon approximately a month ago, on April 28. The A-list couple sparked pregnancy rumors back then too, as the actress was spotted in a baggy outfit.

“Not at all true”: Son Ye-jin’s agency denies rumors of pregnancy

As per allkpop, MSteam, Son Ye-jin’s agency, released a statement saying that the rumors flying around of the actress being pregnant are “not at all true.” The rumors emerged after the Crash Landing on You actress made a comeback on Instagram.

After nearly ten days, Son Ye-jin updated fans on her married life and posted photos on her social media account. The photos showed the actress smiling calmly at a flower in one, and with her pet dog, Kitty, in the other. She uploaded the photos with the caption,

“How are you all doing? Have a delicious lunch and a happy weekend! (hug and heart emoji)”

Mel 🍵 *🤵💒👰 @MelTy39247706 Huhu I am too late. #SonYejin sans makeup, very peaceful countenance. Hope it is not just my brain telling me "that's a baby bump you see." But I am claiming it! Huhu I am too late.😢 #SonYejin sans makeup, very peaceful countenance. Hope it is not just my brain telling me "that's a baby bump you see." But I am claiming it! 💕 https://t.co/cioAz9OgqN

The photos have given fuel to the some-what fizzled out speculations that arose on the internet last month - that the actress was pregnant. The breezy white dress gave people “a hunch” that she might be pregnant.

Check out how fans reacted to the actress’ post below:

Lena 🦋 @Lena_Korealover 🤲 @MelTy39247706 My guts saying she is pregnant. She looks too peaceful. The kind of peace of extreme happiness when you are pregnant. She fills it... and one hand lays easily but carefully on her tummy. Her way 2 say 2 us the good news. Let's all @MelTy39247706 My guts saying she is pregnant. She looks too peaceful. The kind of peace of extreme happiness when you are pregnant. She fills it... and one hand lays easily but carefully on her tummy. Her way 2 say 2 us the good news. Let's all 🙏 🤲

Lena 🦋 @Lena_Korealover My first impression. 'Cause I did it so too (without pic though :-) @MelTy39247706 Mel! First thought I had when I saw this pic, is that she was thanking for the pregnancy and praying that all goes wellMy first impression. 'Cause I did it so too (without pic though :-) @MelTy39247706 Mel! First thought I had when I saw this pic, is that she was thanking for the pregnancy and praying that all goes well 🙏 My first impression. 'Cause I did it so too (without pic though :-)

serenedipity @serenedipity_16 happy sunday 🤩 ۟ @serineblack



“How are you all doing? Have a delicious lunch and a happy weekend!” Hello, yejinhand and kitty!!!“How are you all doing? Have a delicious lunch and a happy weekend!” #sonyejin Hello, yejinhand and kitty!!!💗“How are you all doing? Have a delicious lunch and a happy weekend!” #sonyejin https://t.co/rf4TWOvxZm shes givin me a mommy vibes ahhh shes so prettyhappy sunday 🤩 twitter.com/serineblack/st… shes givin me a mommy vibes ahhh shes so pretty 😍 happy sunday 🤩 twitter.com/serineblack/st…

Similar rumors arose in the first week of May as Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin were spotted visiting a hospital. However, it was later revealed that they visited a vet for the former’s pet, Kitty.

The first time the rumors occurred was when the couple announced their wedding, back in February 2022. Many speculated that the A-listers were getting married because of the actress’ pregnancy.

After a luxurious wedding on March 31, which is speculated to have cost around 100 million KRW, the couple were spotted at the Incheon International Airport heading towards Los Angeles for their honeymoon on April 11.

The actress wore a classy outfit, a white top, blue jeans, and a jacket, while going to the US. However, on their return to South Korea, the actress wore a baggy, full-sleeved shirt and loose-fitting pants.

fall in luv @TrcCu1 This shirt completely swallowed Son Ye Jin's figure, no one could see her belly. From here, I think the actress is pregnant with her first child. This shirt completely swallowed Son Ye Jin's figure, no one could see her belly. From here, I think the actress is pregnant with her first child. https://t.co/TBojeyMbly

Moreover, Hyun Bin’s gestures of protecting the actress also went viral. The outfit and the gestures led to another round of speculations about the couple being pregnant again.

All this while, until today, there had been no official statements from the actors’ agency addressing the rumors.

Meanwhile, Hyun Bin will be seen in a new spy movie titled Harbin, and Son Ye-jin was recently seen in the melodrama, Thirty-Nine.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava