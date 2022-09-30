Kim Soo-hyun’s Thai fan spends a whopping $126,000 to meet and greet the actor in person

Kim Soo-hyun is truly a bonafide Hallyu star. Recently, it was revealed that Kim Soo-hyun's Thai fan spent a whopping $126,000 to meet the actor in person in Thailand.

The Hallyu star is all set to hold a fan meeting in the island country on October 2, Sunday, in a fan meeting titled "Meet & Greet" at Muongtong Thani Thunder Dome in Bangkok, as reported by Thai distribution company Lotus and local media outlets.

The meeting is open to fans who purchased a certain amount of goodies at Lotus Stores, and one fan went out of their way to buy large quantities in a bid to meet the actor.

The passionate Thai fan ended up paying $126,000 for VIP access to Kim Soo-hyun's fan meeting. Incidentally, Kim Soo-hyun's fan meeting has been dubbed as the "most expensive fan meeting among all Hallyu stars' fan meetings."

Kim Soo-hyun's Thai fan meeting: Everything we know so far

Kim Soo-hyun is all geared up to meet his Thai fans after eight long years on October 2, Sunday, at Muongtong Thani Thunder Dome in Bangkok.

Thai distribution company Lotus Stores has declared that instead of buying tickets directly, fans will be required to buy goodies from their outlets, and the fans who make the most number of purchases will be able to attend Kim Soo-hyun's fan meeting.

The first 100 buyers have the chance to meet the actor up and close and get his autograph. These fans will also get to grab specially designed merchandise signed by Kim Soo-hyun himself.

Naturally, fans went all out to secure the best seats for his fan meeting since only 3,800 buyers who spent over $ 133 (5,000 baht) at Lotus stores would be able to attend the Dream High star's much-awaited fan meeting.

One die-hard Thai fan went out and spent $126,000 by themselves for VIP access to the fan meeting. The second fan ended up paying $105,624.

Some fans have reacted hilariously to this astounding amount.

For international fans who can't make it to the event, Lotus Stores plans to stream the entire event live on their official Facebook page.

Fans are admiring Thai fans' efforts in doing their best to meet the actor, who is reported to be the highest-paid actor in South Korea.

In 2014, Thai media outlets reported that around 2,500 fans welcomed the actor at Bangkok airport, a resounding proof of his popularity. The fan meeting titled "2014 Kim Soo Hyun Asia Tour 1st Memories in Bangkok" was a massive success in the country, so much so that a representative from his team confessed they had never seen such a reception from fans.

More about Kim Soo-hyun

There is no doubt that Kim Soo-hyun is one of the world's biggest and most loved Hallyu stars. The talented actor debuted in 2007 with the family sitcom drama Kimchi Cheese Smile. However, he gained global popularity with the 2014 drama My Love From The Star opposite Jun Ji-hyun.

Over the years, he has starred in some of the biggest K-dramas, including It's Okay to not be Okay, One Ordinary Day, Dream High, Moon Embracing The Sun, and The Producers, amongst others.

He is reported to be the highest-paid actor in South Korea and has won four Baeksang Arts Awards.

He is touted to make his K-drama comeback with the upcoming drama Queen of Tears, penned by Park Ji-eun, who has previously written My Love From The Star and Crash Landing On You.

