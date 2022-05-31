Jun Ji-hyun leaves her agency of 10 years

Jun Ji-hyun has parted ways with her agency of 10 years, Culture Warehouse. According to reports, the Jirisan star has decided not to renew her contract with Culture Warehouse. Further, the current CEO of the agency, Kim Seon-jung, is also leaving the company.

It is yet to be decided whether she will be moving to new management with CEO Kim Seon-jung or if she will be setting up her own independent agency. The Kingdom: Ashin of the North star will be under Culture Warehouse until June.

Jun Ji-hyun and her association with Culture Warehouse

Culture Warehouse is a subsidiary of Studio Dragon, a drama studio company responsible for making some of our favorite dramas, including Jirisan, Twenty Five Twenty One, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Our Blues, and Shooting Stars amongst many others.

The company was founded in 2010 as an exhibition and performance planning company. However, in 2012, they took over managing the Legend of the Blue Sea star's career following her departure from SidusHQ.

My Love From The Star, which also starred her in the lead role, tells the story of an extraterrestrial alien, Do Min-joon (Kim Soo-hyun), who landed on Earth during the Josen dynasty and 400 years later falls in love with a top female Hallyu star Cheon Song-yi (Jun Ji-hyun).

The drama led to the resurgence of ’Hallyu’ or Korean wave throughout Asia and made the Jirisan star a household name amongst global fans.

In January 2016, Culture Warehouse was acquired by CJ E&M and eventually integrated into Studio Dragon. The agency is home to actors Seo Ji-hye, Kim So-hyun, and Yoon Ji-min, amongst others.

Jun Ji-hyun: One of Korea’s biggest female stars

There is no denying that Jun Ji-hyun is one of the world's most prominent female Hallyu stars. Boasting an incredible body of work, she is truly a cultural icon.

Jun Ji-hyun debuted in the drama Fascinate My Heart in 1998, but her role in My Sassy Girl in 2001 gave her unprecedented popularity.

Since then, she has starred in some amazing K-dramas, including Happy Together, The Legend of the Blue Sea, Kingdom and its sidequel - Kingdom: Ashin of the North, and Jirisan.

Jun Ji-hyun is currently the highest paid female star in South Korea. She is also one of the most in-demand celebrity endorsers in South Korea. She is also known for her philanthropy, supporting various charities and organizations.

She has received multiple awards for her fantastic acting skills, including two Grand Bell Awards for Best Actress and a Daesang (Grand Prize) for Television at the Baeksang Arts Awards.

She is referred to as one of ‘The Troika’ along with Kim Tae-hee and Song Hye-kyo, collectively known as ‘Tae-Hye-Ji’ amongst fans.

