APAN Star Awards 2022: Nominations, venue, date and more

The nominations for the APAN Star Awards 2022 have been revealed and a lot of our favorite K-dramas and actors have made it to the list.

The event will be held at the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province on September 29.

It has been confirmed that Bossam: Steal the Fate co-stars Jung Il-woo and Girl’s Generation’s Yuri will be the MCs of this year’s APAN Star Awards. The K-drama festival first started in 2012, and this will mark its eighth anniversary this year.

The APAN Star Awards 2022 will be held offline for the first time in two years and will be held for all K-dramas (long form, mini-series and OTT shows) that aired from March 2021 to July 2022.

From Netflix’s mega-hit Squid Game to this year's sleeper-hit drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo, all these amazing shows have made it to the nominations list for the APAN Star Awards 2022.

APAN Star Awards 2022: Song Joong-ki’s Vincenzo, Jung Hae-in’s D.P. and more make it to the nominations list

Netflix’s Squid Game , MBC’s mega-hit drama The Red Sleeve, JTBC’s My Liberation Notes, tvN’s omnibus Our Blues and this year’s sleeper hit Extraordinary Attorney Woo have been nominated for “Drama of the Year” for the APAN Star Awards 2022.

Kim Hee-won for Vincenzo, Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Yoo In-sik, The Red Sleeve's Jung Ji-in and Song Yeon-hwa, Han Joon-hee for D.P. and Squid Game’s PD Hwang Dong-hyuk have been nominated for the “Best Director” award.

The “Best Writer” category for the APAN Star Awards 2022 also saw some interesting nominations. Kim Min-seok for Netflix’s Juvenile Justice, Noh Hee-kyung for the sublime Our Blues, Moon Ji-won for the “extraordinary” Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Park Hae-young for the mellow My Liberation Notes, and finally, The Red Sleeve's Jung Hae-ri have been nominated in that category.

Nominations for “Male Best Actor Award” in the OTT awards include Kim Soo-hyun for One Ordinary Day, Yoo Ah-in for his terrific performance in Hellbound, Lee Jung-jae for Squid Game, Im Si-wan for Tracer and Jung Hae-in for D.P.

From this edition of the APAN Star Awards, the 'OTT award' was introduced.

Kim Go-eun for TVing’s Yumi’s Cells 1 and 2, Kim Sung-Ryung for the drama Political Fever which aired on wavve, Kim Hye-soo who headlined Netflix’s Juvenile Justice, Suzy for Coupang Play’s Anna, and Han So-hee for Netflix’s My Name have been nominated in the category of “Female Best Actor Award” in the OTT award category at the APAN Star Awards 2022.

Prime Video Singapore @primevideosg ‍ For even more fashion inspo from Bae Suzy, tune in to Prime Video and watch both the Director’s cut and broadcast cut of Anna! Lee Anna’s outfits thoFor even more fashion inspo from Bae Suzy, tune in to Prime Video and watch both the Director’s cut and broadcast cut of Anna! Lee Anna’s outfits tho 😮‍💨👌 For even more fashion inspo from Bae Suzy, tune in to Prime Video and watch both the Director’s cut and broadcast cut of Anna! https://t.co/UTvSYjlmkq

“Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries” also has some interesting nominations - Lee Je-hoon for Taxi Driver, 2PM’s Junho for The Red Sleeve, Namgoong Min for The Veil, Song Joong-ki for Vincenzo and Kim Nam-gil for Through the Darkness.

Meanwhile, nominees for the "Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries" include Kim Tae-ri for one of the best dramas of the year Twenty Five-Twenty One, Park Eun-bin with twin nominations for The King’s Affection and Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Seo Hyun-jin for her role in Why Her, Honey Lee for One the Woman and Shin Min-ah with twin nominations for tvN’s Our Blues and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.

Narrski @narrablooms



#KimSeonHo #ShinMinAh Next Sunday will mark the first year since #HometownChaChaCha premiered on TV and Netflix. Since then, our lives were never the same. 🥲 Next Sunday will mark the first year since #HometownChaChaCha premiered on TV and Netflix. Since then, our lives were never the same. 🥲 #KimSeonHo #ShinMinAh https://t.co/kkxMfLrJEG

The complete list of categories for APAN Star Awards 2022

dani @danimnidani

Business Proposal is trending again so here's our pretty woman, Shin Hari Business Proposal is trending again so here's our pretty woman, Shin Hari 💗https://t.co/cZkhKpfPIR

Drama of the Year Best Director Best Writer Web drama Short-form Drama Best New Actor Best New Actress Best Supporting Actor Best Supporting Actress Excellence Award, Actor in a Serial Drama Excellence Award, Actress in a Serial Drama Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Serial Drama Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Serial Drama Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries Excellence Award, Actor in an OTT Series Excellence Award, Actress in an OTT Series Top Excellence Award, Actor in an OTT Series Top Excellence Award, Actress in an OTT Series

APAN Star Awards 2022 has 21 nominations with some of the finest talents from the Korean entertainment industry at the nominations.

Fans are super stoked about the APAN Star Awards 2022

Elle_#OneOrdinaryDay2 @Elle_KimSooHyun You deserve all the blessings! Thank God @soompi Congratulations, #KimSooHyun for being nominated in the OTT Best Actor Category of #APANStarAwards2022 You deserve all the blessings! Thank God @soompi Congratulations, #KimSooHyun for being nominated in the OTT Best Actor Category of #APANStarAwards2022! 🎉👏 You deserve all the blessings! Thank God🙏 https://t.co/fAbibBvc4v

It doesn’t happen very often that K-drama fans come under one roof to celebrate the best of Korean entertainment and television, but it is happening with the nominations list for the APAN Star Awards 2022.

Fans are hoping Suzy bags the Best Actress trophy for her fantastic performance in Anna for the aforementioned awards.

👠 @vanessaforsuzy



@soompi praying for Bae Suzy to win best actress award @soompi praying for Bae Suzy to win best actress award https://t.co/umCCJD5TX5

Her Dream High co-star and One Ordinary Day’s male lead Kim Soo-hyun’s Best Actor nomination in the OTT category has garnered a lot of attention as well.

Avatar @avatar_kworld @soompi #KimSooHyun It was an incomparable performance and fully deserved the gold medal. @soompi #KimSooHyun It was an incomparable performance and fully deserved the gold medal.🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/XIFV5W6q7g

Others are just happy that the awards show has given most actors and shows the due respect they deserve by giving them some amazing nominations.

Lilac_magic @InventiveBear @soompi These are all extraordinary actors but...with his role in TRS Junho has surpassed everyone. That drama was my first time ever knowing the name of Lee Junho and I had to know everything about such exceptional, charismatic actor whose acting conquered millions of ppl worldwide. @soompi These are all extraordinary actors but...with his role in TRS Junho has surpassed everyone. That drama was my first time ever knowing the name of Lee Junho and I had to know everything about such exceptional, charismatic actor whose acting conquered millions of ppl worldwide.

Who are you rooting for? Tell us in the comments section below.

