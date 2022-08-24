Park Eun-bin on Extraordinary Attorney Woo S2: Don’t want to go back to filming

Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s leading lady Park Eun-bin shared her opinions on the much-beloved drama being renewed for a sequel. The legal drama featured the actress portraying the role of an autistic genius, Woo Young-woo, who went on to become an incredible lawyer.

The actress had her inhibitions before taking on the role, and she opened up about this very pressure while talking about Season 2 in an interview with Huffington Post Korea. She shared that she gave her all, in many ways, in the “burdensome job” in Season 1, and does not want to dissatisfy viewers or herself in the sequel. The actress spoke at length about this concern:

“Meeting good people and collaborating on good works always gives me a sense of accomplishment. But in fact, it was also the most burdensome job for me personally. I did my best in many ways, so I don't want to go back to filming again. I don't want to feel dissatisfied as much as I did my best."

Park Eun-bin shares her honest thoughts on Extraordinary Attorney Woo Season 2

Park Eun-bin earned immense recognition with her portrayal of Woo Young-woo. She was previously known for another unique drama, The King’s Affection, where she played the role of a Joseon Dynasty King. The refreshing series shot her to fame in local K-drama communities, but the actress truly propelled to global stardom with Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

The drama raked in major success for its actors, albeit it wasn’t safe from criticism for its stereotypical autistic representation. Speaking about the sequel, Park Eun-bin shared that she learned about the development in the news. She then talked about the high expectations that the show had set and her doubts of showing an improved Young-woo. The actress shared her apprehensions, saying:

“As much as I received a lot of love, the expectations of the viewers will be high and there will be a lot of expectations, but considering whether I will be able to show an image that goes beyond that, I don't think I can confirm anything right now."

Adding to the conversation, Park Eun-bin reiterated that Young-woo's story was wrapped up "with pride." She mentioned that meeting the genius lawyer again would require "greater determination" than when she took on the heavy role:

“Personally, I wanted to take a picture of Young-woo, who ended with pride at the end of the last episode, and put it in everyone's treasure chest. If you ask me to open the treasure chest again, I think it will require a greater determination than when I first met Young-woo.”

Park Eun-bin's acting in Extraordinary Attorney Woo made her a tough contender for the Best Actress Awards at major South Korean award shows, according to fans. However, she was also criticized for her method of studying for her role, while the writer was criticized for using "strange" or "weird" in the show's Korean title.

While for some, Extraordinary Attorney Woo was a positive representation for people with Asperger's Syndrome, for others, it was another show that perpetuated the stereotypes of an autistic person's speech and behavior.

ASTORY, the show's production company, confirmed that it was planning for Season 2 to be released in 2024. The company reportedly wants to retain the majority of the show's original cast and crew in its second season as well.

