Extraordinary Attorney Woo Ending Explained: Just the perfect conclusion to a beautiful show

One of the best shows currently on-air — Extraordinary Attorney Woo — has now come to an end. It is a bittersweet experience, considering how heartwarming the Park Eun-bin-starrer was. Viewers will miss their weekly dose of the attorney Woo Young-woo. Now, coming to the show's last episode, it worked in favor of the overall theme of the K-drama. While there wasn't a shocking twist or a dramatic turn, the expected elements formed a beautiful narrative.

Spoilers for Extraordinary Attorney Woo, episode 16 ahead.

The makers have announced that they are planning a second season, but to be honest, even if this plan does not see the light, K-drama fans have a complete show. There is no cliffhanger at the end, nor is anyone's fate left hanging. Each character finds their own calling and has an arc that adds a lot of value to the overarching theme of Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

Lee Jun-ho and Woo Young-woo's fate in Extraordinary Attorney Woo

The most pressing question was whether Lee Jun-ho (Kang Tae-oh) and Woo Young-woo would get back together. The short answer is a resounding 'yes.' However, what viewers of Extraordinary Attorney Woo must appreciate is the route to this answer. For one, Jun-ho takes his time to ponder on her worries.

Usually, one of the most problematic representations of a relationship is when the male lead discredits the female lead's worries. Here, not only does Jun-ho take his time to contemplate her problems, but he also comes up with an effective solution. He compares Woo Young-woo to a cat and himself to a cat owner. Cats are usually creatures who have whims and fancies, and unlike dogs, they often ignore their humans. This, of course, doesn't mean humans should stop loving their cats.

Moved by his understanding nature, Woo Young-woo decides that she must also take a step in his direction. She then retracts her sentiment of wanting to break up and gives the audience a happy ending.

Kwon Min-woo's decision in Extraordinary Attorney Woo

The second question is about Kwon Min-woo. For one, it has become clear that his colleague Choi Su-yeon is interested in him romantically. Second, he is inspired to take a step in the right direction by turning down Tae Su-mi's offer. He doesn't want her to fail, which contradicts his sentiments at the show's start. While it is unclear if Min-woo and Su-yeon act upon their attraction for each other, they may end up together in the new season (if it does shape up).

Will Jung Myeong-seok return to Hanbada in Extraordinary Attorney Woo?

After his surgery to treat cancer, the question that has remained in every viewer's heart is if their favorite lawyer will continue to mentor the rookie lawyers of the firm. For one, he has promised his ex-wife that he will reconsider his career. If she were to take him up on his promise, viewers might not see the return of senior lawyer Jung Myeong-seok (Kang Ki-yong) in season 2. Seeing as he has promised to turn a new leaf, a new season without this senior lawyer does sound a tad bit boring.

After an unexpected visit from her half-brother, Woo Young-woo is forced to take matters into her own hands. She manages to ignite her mother Tae Su-mi's maternal instincts and, as a result, also comes to terms with her absence in Woo Young-woo's life. The attorney is happy that her absent mother will treat her half-brother better than her elder daughter.

If there is a new season, it would be interesting to see which side of the court Tae Su-mi will fall upon. What is clear is that the CEO of Hanbada let Tae Su-mi off this time, but there is no guarantee regarding the future now.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das