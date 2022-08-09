Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Park Eun-bin to hold her first solo fan meeting titled Eun Bin Note: Empty Space

Actor Park Eun-bin, who has had a brilliant year with her show The King's Affection, and now Extraordinary Attorney Woo, is all set to hold her first fan meeting. The meeting is titled 'Eun Bin Note: Empty Space.'

The star has been a part of big films such as The Witch: Part 2. The Other One. More notably, her character in Extraordinary Attorney Woo has been spoken about largely and has taken over social media.

Considering the number of shows the actor has appeared in, beginning with her debut in 1998 in an SBS show, the fan meeting is much-awaited by the star's loyal followers.

All you need to know about Eun Bin Note, Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor's first fan meet

The announcement about Park Eun-bin arrived from her agency, Namoo. A statement from the agency revealed that the fan meeting is set to take place on September 3 at 4 pm KST at the Sungshin Women's University Green Campus Auditorium.

Along with all the key information regarding the fan meet, the agency also revealed the official logo for the event. The logo reportedly symbolizes the actor's initials E and B and is shaped like a four-leaf clover with a butterfly.

The agency spoke about the idea that went into the title of the fan meet. 'Eun-bin Note' is similar to the actor's notes on her characters, which she carefully maintains. Like her notes on her surface, Eun-bin wants to remember her first fan meeting.

Another interesting note about the actor's first fan meeting is that it is scheduled to take place just a day after Eun-bin's birthday. Tickets for the fan meeting will open on August 12.

Park Eun-bin has been a part of many celebrated and critically acclaimed K-dramas, including Hot Stove League and Do You Like Brahms? However, her current show, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, catapulted her to international fame.

Her portrayal of an autistic individual in Extraordinary Attorney Woo has won the audiences' hearts, and many have come forward to claim that her performance and the show itself are a much-needed representation of individuals on the spectrum. Eun-bin plays the role of Woo Young-woo in this show.

Eun-bin has already proved her mettle as an actor with her previous work, for which she has been awarded best actor awards. Her most recent awards include the Best Actress, Netizen Award, and Best Couple Award at KBS Drama Awards.

