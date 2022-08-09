Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor Kang Ki-young will not attend team vacation in Bali, tests positive for Covid

Actor Kang Ki-young, who plays the role of attorney Jung Myeong-seok in Extraordinary Attorney Woo, has tested positive for Covid. As a result, the actor will not attend the team vacation organized in Bali on August 9. The actor's role in the show is that of a mentor to attorney Woo Young-woo, a character who is on the autism spectrum. Jung works at Hanbada and is a fair and observant attorney.

Regarding the actor's medical condition, a statement from his agency was released to the press. The statement revealed that the Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor had tested positive. The actor preemptively took a test after he had crossed paths with an individual who had tested positive for Covid. The statement also revealed that the actor's schedule would be canceled to ensure that he could focus on his health and healing. He currently isn't experiencing any symptoms.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor Kang Ki-young confirmed his status through a Rapid Antigen test

Here's what the agency, Namoo actors, said in their statement.

"Hello. This is Namoo Actors. The past weekend, our agency’s actor Kang Ki Young crossed paths with someone who was diagnosed with COVID-19. He preemptively used a self-testing kit and received a positive result, and his diagnosis was confirmed with the rapid antigen test that he took immediately after.”

Adding further about the actor's plans and his medical condition, the statement further added,

“Kang Ki Young does not have any particular symptoms right now. All of his scheduled activities have been halted, and he will focus on treatment. In accordance with the guidelines set by disease control authorities, we will put in our full effort to carry out all necessary measures with the health of our actors and staff as our top priority.”

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that the actor has not come in contact with other lead cast members of Extraordinary Attorney Woo. Hence Park Eun-bin, Joo Jong-hyuk, Ha Yoon-kyung, and Yoo In-sik headed to Bali on August 8 for a four-night/six-day trip.

It has also been reported that Kang Tae-oh, who plays the role of Lee Jun-ho in the show, will not be a part of this trip. Reports suggest that the Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor is preparing to enlist in the military.

This has saddened fans of the actor who believe he was on the cusp of global success. Fans also speculate Kang Tae-oh will not be able to cash in on his popularity currently as he will not be able to sign any commercials or brand deals with just weeks left before his enlistment.

