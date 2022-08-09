The end of Extraordinary Attorney Woo predicted by a fan theory based on Greek mythology

Extraordinary Attorney Woo, the heartwarming K-Drama, has won millions of hearts across the globe. With the show set to enter its last three weeks of airing, fan theories concerning the show's end are flooding the internet. However, one of them has stood out on the Korean forum, The Qoo. The theory predicts that the show will end happily with the marriage of Woo Young Woo (Park Eun-Bin) and Lee Jun Ho (Kang Tae-Oh).

According to Google Translate, the post says:

"There are two myths regarding the constellation Delphinus. One myth relates to the god Poseidon, who wanted to marry the sea nymph named Amphitrite, but she refused. She bowed, ran and hid from Poseidon. At this point a dolphin found Amphitrite, persuaded her and brought her back to Poseidon who then turned the dolphin into a constellation."

What sets this fan theory apart from others is that it is linked to the Greek mythological tale of the engagement of the God of the Sea, Poseidon, and a sea fairy, Amphitrite.

제로 @imzeroclock



junho’s poster: end the dolphin shows and free them



love a couple who use their voices and stand for a good cause 🫶🏼



#ExtraordinaryAttorneyWoo

Ep12 youngwoo’s poster: the home of the whales is the wide ocean not the aquariumjunho’s poster: end the dolphin shows and free themlove a couple who use their voices and stand for a good cause 🫶🏼 #ExtraordinaryAttorneyWoo Ep12 youngwoo’s poster: the home of the whales is the wide ocean not the aquariumjunho’s poster: end the dolphin shows and free themlove a couple who use their voices and stand for a good cause 🫶🏼🐳🐬#ExtraordinaryAttorneyWoo#ExtraordinaryAttorneyWooEp12 https://t.co/d4CO4AynqY

Greek Mythology sheds light on how Extraordinary Attorney Woo may conclude

Netizens on the platform The Qoo are brainstorming as international sensation Extraordinary Attorney Woo is set to enter its last lap with the crucial last six episodes of the K-drama.

According to a popular fan theory on the platform, the K-drama has drawn inspiration from the greek legend of the God of the Sea, Poseidon, and his beloved wife, Amphitrite.

Netizens have linked the greek mythological legend to Extraordinary Attorney Woo by referring to her dating bucket list. She had eight entries on the list:

Demonstrate against the ill-treatment of dolphins. Go on a food tour and try the best Kimbap. Pick up trash while jogging. Search for palindromes together. Search for biodiversity. Visit dolphins in Dajeong-eup, Seogwipo, and all over Jeju-do. Look at the constellation of a dolphin at an observatory. Make a wooden board in the shape of a whale's tail, which was once a good luck charm for divers. Then give the board to my father.

From this list, the clean-up drive and the demonstrations against the mistreatment of dolphins have already been shown in the preview of Episode 12. Numerous references to dolphins in the show raised speculations among fans - they believe that show is inspired by the Greek legends of Poseidon and Amphitrite.

The seventh entry on the bucket list, the wish to stargaze in autumn, added fuel to this fan theory. This is seen as a reference to the constellation Delphinus, associated with the Greek legend in question.

The legend goes that Poseidon saw the Sea Fairy Amphitrite dance with her sisters on the Isle of Naxos and was amazed by her. He proposed to her, but Amphitrite, intimidated by the God of the Sea, rejected the proposal and ran away to Atlas.

Consequently, a dolphin came across Amphitrite and convinced her to marry Poseidon. Subsequently, Amphitrite returned to Poseidon and became his companion and the Goddess of the Sea. As an expression of his gratitude, Poseidon created the constellation Delphinus and dedicated it to the dolphin who united him with the love of his life.

Fans are eager to see how the much-cherished show Extraordinary Attorney Woo concludes on August 18.

