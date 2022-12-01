South Korean actress Nam Ji-hyun is reportedly in talks to star in the new Korean drama Hi Cookie alongside Choi Hyun-wook.

On November 30, 2022, the actress’s agency Management SOOP confirmed that the actress has been offered the lead role in the upcoming drama. They also announced that Nam Ji-hyun is positively reviewing the offer.

The upcoming drama Hi Cookie presents an unusual story where cookies are the highlight of the drama. Set in an elite and prestigious high school, students are able to transform their dreams into reality with the help of some dangerous and harmful handmade cookies.

If Nam Ji-hyun confirms to star in Hi Cookie, she will be playing the role of Choi Soo-young alongside Choi Hyun-wook.

Nam Ji-hyun has been offered the lead role of Choi Soo-young

As mentioned earlier, the actress' acceptance of the casting offer will determine her lead role as Choi Soo-young in Hi Cookie. As per reports, the character becomes the sole breadwinner for her family at the young age of 18 after losing her parents in an unfortunate accident. She starts working part-time at a factory and takes up several odd part-time jobs to provide for herself and her younger sibling.

The actress recently garnered critical acclaim for starring in the hit tvN series Little Women, where she played the role of Oh In Kyung, the middle sister who is also a fearless and responsible reporter.

Besides Little Women, Nam Ji-hyun has appeared in many popular dramas such as Suspicious Partner, 100 Days My Prince, 365: Repeat the Year, and The Witch’s Diner, among others. She has previously worked with several notable actors, including Kim Seon-ho, Ji Chang-wook, Chae Jong-hyeop, and many more.

Meanwhile, it was reported in October that actor Choi Hyun-wook will star as the lead in the upcoming drama Hi Cookie. However, the reports are still unconfirmed as the actor’s agency did not confirm anything.

Choi Hyun-wook recently starred in the hit high school drama Weak Hero Class 1, which became an instant fan favorite upon its airing. Fans reportedly loved his bossy character Ahn Soo-ho, who never gave up on his friends and stood for the right things.

Moreover, the actor has starred in many notable and famous dramas such as Taxi Driver, Racket Boys, Jirisan, Twenty Five Twenty One, and many others.

Fans are speculating that Nam Ji-hyun and Choi Hyun-wook will play the role of each other's siblings

With the excitement building around the casting of Hi Cookie, fans are speculating that the upcoming drama will once again see Nam Ji-hyun in a sibling-oriented setting, just like Little Women. Moreover, fans want the actress to be seen doing something new, especially in a rom-com drama.

On the other hand, some fans are troubled by the age differences of the actors in the drama. Some fans have even taken to Twitter to discuss that Nam Ji-hyun and Choi Hyun-wook might be seen as brother and sister. While it is quite ordinary to watch a noona (older sister) romance drama, some netizens are expressing their displeasure with the casting.

No unnie stans but is Nam ji hyun going to have a male lead or is it only sibling oriented drama? We know that Little Women was supposed to be about sisters but the outcome was different

sweetiejihyun @_namjihyunie



why is everyone saying ji hyuna is old? There is not much age difference. When male actors play with younger players, no one says anything but when it comes to ji hyun, everyone starts talking about the age difference.

Just woke up to this and I don't know how to feel about this because first it's another sibling oriented drama , second I want her in a romantic drama but not a noona-romantic drama and third it's an OTT platform , it's the first time i'm hoping something is not confirmed for her

Lost In Asian DramaLand💕🥰 @LDramaland

She will play as Choi Soo Young who took a job in a factory to raise her younger brother, and enters in the swamp herself to save her brother even if she dies.



She will play as Choi Soo Young who took a job in a factory to raise her younger brother, and enters in the swamp herself to save her brother even if she dies.

It has been reported that the broadcast schedule for the upcoming drama Hi Cookie is still under discussion, while filming will soon begin in the later months of 2023.

